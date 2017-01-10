MS Dhoni's sudden decision to quit captaincy from the ODI and T20 format might have surprised some, but one can safely say that the future of India cricket is in safe hands with Virat Kohli replacing him at the helm. However, the new India captain will be pleased to have Dhoni in the team and former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes Kohli can look upto the Jharkhand man for guidance when the going gets tough.

Why MS Dhoni gave his captaincy to Virat Kohli?

Kohli's first major test is going to be the upcoming India vs England ODI and the T20 series. The first ODI is set to be take shape on Sunday. After defeating England in the Test series, India will be pumped to showcase their dominance in limited overs cricket as well.

India cannot afford to take this English team easy as they will be desperate to come all guns blazing under Eoin Morgan, who will captain England in the ODI and T20 series.

"England's ODI and T20I teams are very competitive and totally different from their Test side. Virat should not take them lightly and should always go to Dhoni for advice on the field. It is going to be a tough series for Virat," The Telegraph, Kolkata quoted Muralitharan as saying.

This ODI series is of utmost importance to India as this is their last series in this format before they play in the all-important Champions Trophy in England. This gives India a great chance to test against a good England side.

The BCCI selectors have picked a strong side for the series. Though there were reports suggesting that key spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could be dropped, they were selected and the former off-spinner feels that they will be tested by England.

"It is a very good move that both the top spinners will be playing in the series...India are not scheduled to play any more ODIs till the Champions Trophy in June and so, it will also be an opportunity for them to test themselves," Muralitharan said.