India might have defeated England in the recently concluded Test series, but they did not have their best XI on the field in the five-match series due to injuries. The upcoming ODI and the T20 series could also witness the same as some of the players, including Axar Patel and many others might miss the limited overs series.

All-rounder Axar has been a part of India's ODI squad, and also played in all the five matches against New Zealand.

But the player will not be available for the England series as he injured his thumb while fielding in the fifth Test in Chennai, when he had come as a substitute fielder. The Times of India report suggests that the player might have to undergo surgery as well.

Not only Axar, India's spinner Jayant Yadav, who was quite impressive in the Test series against England, also missed the Chennai Test due to a hamstring injury. The off-spinner could well miss the second leg of the series, which includes three ODIs and three T20 matches, with the first match starting in Pune on January 15.

There were reports earlier that India might give a rest to premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but with Axar and Jayant set to miss the ODI series, the selectors have to make some important calls on the matter.

However, one thing is for sure is leg-spinner Amit Mishra is set to be picked as one of the leading spinners in the ODI series, but his partner is not yet known.

With the selectors having shown interest in youngsters, it would not come as a surprise if they decide to go in for a new spinner in the upcoming limited overs series. If they do so, Ashwin and Jadeja can be kept fresh for the major Test series against Australia.