The recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and England was highly entertaining with runs galore, keeping the crowd entertained with fours and sixes. India were brilliant in the first two ODIs, where they emerged victorious, helping them win the series as well. However, they could not complete the series via whitewash as they lost in the third and final ODI in Kolkata on Sunday.

Best memory of the India-England series: Dhoni and Yuvraj roll back the clock

There were some memorable moments in the ODI series with some players like Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni showing great form with the bat. However, there were some Indian players, who looked below par as well.

Here is the overall report card of the Indian players in the ODI series.

KL Rahul (24 runs in three ODIs): 1/10

Rahul might have been impressive last year, but the opener failed to live up to the expectations in this series. The batsman was below par and his scores of 8, 5 and 11 runs were embarrassing especially when the pitches supported batsmen, especially in the first two matches. It was a series, which the India opener would like to erase from his memory.

Shikhar Dhawan (12 runs in two ODIs): 1/10

It was not a series for India openers, as the left-hander was another failure at the top for India, putting the middle order in trouble throughout the series. With Shikhar's experience, one had thought that he could use this series as a chance to cement his place, but he has only taken a step back.

Ajinkya Rahane (1 run in one ODI): Not applicable

After the failure of Shikhar and Rahul at the top, Rahane was given a chance to perform, and the story did not change whatsoever. The right-hander could only add one run in the third ODI. However, it would not be fair to judge him from one match alone.

Virat Kohli (185 runs in three ODIs): 9/10

Kohli set the tone for India in the ODI series with a stunning hundred in the first match of the series. Besides his failure in the second ODI, it was a great effort from the skipper to score quality runs in the first and second ODI. Even during his brisk stay in the second ODI, where he scored eight runs, Kohli looked in good touch. Throughout the series, he showed why experts rank him as one of the best in modern day cricket. Besides his run-scoring ability, he led the team brilliantly and made some good field and bowling changes as well.

Yuvraj Singh (210 runs in three ODIs): 8/10

Questions were raised when the selectors decided to bring back Yuvi into the ODI manifold, but he silenced his critics with a match-winning knock in the second ODI, scoring 150 runs. Even in the first and third ODI, where he scored 15 and 45 runs, there was an air of confidence in his batting, especially the way he took the attack to the opposition. With this series performance, Yuvraj has booked his ticket for the Champions Trophy in England.

MS Dhoni (165 runs in three ODIs) : 7/10

Captain or not, the man from Jharkhand knows how to win matches as he showed in the second ODI, where he rolled back the clock with an epic century. He seems to have been given the freedom to bat, and without captaincy, he can be even more dangerous as he showed in the series. Dhoni was also, at times, being consulted by new captain Kohli before making changes, which shows his importance in the team.

Kedar Jadhav (232 runs in three ODIs): 9.5/10

The middle order batsman was the find of the series. It was his stunning partnership with Kohli, and his ton in Pune, which helped India win the first ODI. With his delicate cuts and pulls, he was the highest run scorer in the series. He contributed in all the matches, with scores of 120, 22 and 90, helping him win the man of the series award as well. He nearly pulled off yet another stunning win for India in the final ODI from impossible situation as well.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya (five wickets and 115 runs in three ODIs): 8/10

In Pandya, India seems to have found a perfect all-rounder, who can bowl at a gentle pace and score runs in the lower order as well. The bowler can bowl in the death overs and also score runs when required as was seen in the ODI series. However, he needs to be consistent for India. The best things about him is that he has proved to be a wicket-taking bowler.

Bowlers

R Ashwin (three wickets in three ODIs): 3/10

For a bowler of Ashwin's quality, it was not an impressive showing with the ball. For some reason, he looks a different bowler in the ODI series, fearing to toss the ball up. Besides his three-wicket haul in the second ODI, the off-spinner did not trouble the English batsmen. He needs to perform better in limited overs format.

Ravindra Jadeja (four wickets in three ODIs): 5.5/10

Compared to Ashwin, Jadeja was much more effective against England in the ODI series. In the series, where 300 plus scores were the norm, Jadeja had an economy rate of 5.23, which is truly commendable.

Jasprit Bumrah (five wickets in three ODIs) 4/10

The death overs specialist from India was taken to the cleanest by the English batsmen. Though Bumrah took five wickets in the series, he was taken for 79, 81 and 68 runs in the three ODI matches respectively. Such kind of economy rate (7.86) from Bumrah is quite unacceptable when he is considered to be a limited overs specialist bowler.

Umesh Yadav (one wicket in one ODI): Not applicable

Giving away 63 runs in the first ODI was enough for Yadav to be dropped from the starting XI. His line and length in Pune was not correct, allowing the English batsmen to strike him for huge runs. Yadav needs to improve on his ODI bowling.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (one wicket in two ODIs): 3/10

It was not a series for the fast bowlers with scores of 300 plus being normal. Bhuvi might not have had a great series, but he showed that he has developed some good variety to trouble the batsmen at times. However, the bowler has to be consistent in the future.