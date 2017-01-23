India and England played out a three-match ODI series with India winning the series 2-1 after England managed to get a consolation victory in the last match of the tournament. This ODI series was a high scoring affair as each match witnessed both the teams scoring more than 300 runs with the highest total of the ODI series coming in the second match after India scored 381.

Yuvraj Singh did well on his comeback to the Indian side and Kedar Jadhav who only recently broke into the team had an outstanding ODI series and showed why he deserves a place in the starting 11. England's Chris Woakes also made a huge impression this tournament as he boasts the best bowling figures in an innings.

List of top batsman

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav came in to bat in the first match when India were struggling and really needed runs on the board and that's when he stepped up. He scored 120 runs in the first ODI and set up a huge partnership of 200 runs with Virat Kohli. Jadhav would go on to put in another impressive performance in the final ODI match as he scored 90, but it was in vain as India ended up losing the match by five runs. Despite that Kedar Jadhav really made a name for him this series and was awarded the Man of the Series for his exploits.

Jason Roy

Despite England losing the series, Jason Roy was one of England's most consistent performers this series. He scored 73 in the first match, 82 in the second and 65 in the third leading England to a total of 321 which proved to be just enough in the final match. He also hit 31 fours, which was the most number of fours hit this ODI series with Yuvraj Singh in second with 28.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh certainly enjoys playing against England and he did so again in this series. After scoring just 15 in the first match, he made up for that by putting up 150 runs on the board as India managed to score 381 which proved to be too much for England to chase. He is also the only batsman this series to score 150 and after being absent from the Indian team for a while it looks like he is here to stay.

List of top bowlers

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes was one of England's top performers apart from Jason Roy. Despite England losing this series, he was quite consistent with the ball picking up six wickets, the most by any bowler this series. He also bowled three maidens, the most by any bowler in this series against. He also boasts the best bowling figures in one innings picking up four wickets and giving away 60 runs.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been in and around the Indian set up for quite some time now and he is slowly establishing himself and one of the best all-rounders in the Indian team. While Pandya was impressive with the bat too this series scoring a half century, he made a bigger impact with the ball picking up five wickets. He also ranked second in the best bowling figures in an innings and ranked second again with the best economy behind Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja deserves to be on this list. Even though he picked up only four wickets this series, he has been one of India's most consistent performers and takes wickets at crucial times. Another reason for Jadeja to be included in this list is because he boasts the bets economy in the series of 5.23.

The other top performers for this ODI series include Eoin Morgan who scored 102 in the second ODI match and if he had not got out after a silly run out incident England could have just managed a victory in that match. He put in another solid performance with the bat in the third match scoring 43 and also holds the record for the most number of sixes this series with nine.

A lot of praise should also go out to the Indian batting line up this series as the top four batsmen with the highest individual score are all Indian. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni lead the line with their 150 and 134 from the second ODI match which also formed the highest partnership this series with 256 runs.

Virat Kohli comes in third after his superb knock of 122 in the first match followed by Kedar Jadhav at fourth after he scored his memorable 120 at Pune.

Jos Butler was in top form for England behind the wickets as he picked up the most number of dismissals with five with MS Dhoni just short of him by one.