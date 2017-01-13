Jasprit Bumrah is an exceptional bowler for India in the limited overs format, and the death overs specialist has been a key member for the national team in the bowling department. Bumrah has played ODI and T20 cricket under the leadership of MS Dhoni only, but the pacer will try to continue his impressive ways with Virat Kohli at the helm of India cricket now.

After Dhoni's sudden decision to retire from India captaincy, the BCCI selectors did not have much problem choosing his successor. Test captain Kohli, as expected, was announced at the new India captain in all formats of the game.

Though most of the pace bowlers such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav have played under Kohli in the longer format of the game, Bumrah is going to be new to Kohli's tactics. The limited overs specialist has not played a single Test match for India yet.

Kohli is, however, aware of Bumrah and his ability at the death, where he stifles batsmen for runs. Kohli has also referred to the pacer as the yorker king, and Bumrah, after making his ODI debut under Dhoni, is looking forward to play with Kohli as captain.

"It feels good that such an experienced player is praising you (yorker king), but I try not to focus on it and instead focus more on things that I have to do in the match and the process that I need to follow before the match. I made my debut under MS Dhoni, so it's always a great feeling to play under him. I have learnt a lot under him. Now with Virat taking over as the captain, it will be a new experience and I am looking forward to it," BCCI official website quoted Bumrah as saying.

Bumrah has been actively involved in the Ranji Trophy for Gujarat, and the pacer comes into this India vs England ODI and T20 series on the back of some impressive performances. However, there will be a change of mindset required when India face England as the quality of opposition will be much better and the format will demand some variations too.

"It's mainly the mental aspect that you need to change. When you have been playing a lot of Ranji Trophy games for a few months and then you move towards limited overs game, the mindset changes. In limited overs, you have to be proactive, try your variations, try yorkers, whereas in a four or a five-day format you have to be consistent to bowl longer spells," Bumrah said.