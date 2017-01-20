The two stalwarts of India cricket MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh stood tall and delivered for India in the second ODI against England on Thursday. Dhoni scored 134 runs, while Yuvraj notched up his highest score in the ODI format -- 150 runs. The duo, with their experience, played an important role in helping India register victory in Cuttack.

India vs England third ODI schedule

India, after losing the toss, were asked to bat first by England, and Virat Kohli's team were in all sorts of trouble. They were tottering at 25 for the loss of three wickets with Chris Woakes being the pick of the bowlers. There was a serious need for someone to stay at the crease and build India's innings, and with Dhoni and Yuvraj at the batting crease, all eyes were on the experienced duo.

Dhoni and Yuvraj were under pressure to perform as they had failed to perform in the first ODI in Pune. Cricket fans all round the world know about their batting exploits and the jam-packed crowd in Cuttack wanted to see their heroes take India to a respectable total, and they were not disappointed as Yuvraj played an innings of his life while Dhoni, with his casual approach, took the game away from England.

It was not easy for the two players with India in a poor position, but they brought in all their experience to first dig India out of trouble, and then score some quick runs. Dhoni and Yuvraj have been involved in some strong partnerships in the past, this time it was no different and probably one of their best under pressure. The fourth wicket partnership of 256 runs in Cuttack will be etched in the memory of cricket fans forever.

What happened in between 25/3 to 281/4?

The answer to the above question in one word would be carnage, absolute carnage. Yuvraj, as soon as he came to bat, looked in good touch playing those exquisite cover drives. And when the left-hander plays that to perfection, those are danger signs for the opponent. Dhoni, on the other hand, was taking it easy, playing out many dot balls, but the former India captain is known to be a slow starter. Dhoni was just trying to get his eye in, read the conditions and understand the situation.

It was Yuvraj, who hit some magnificent fours and the English fielders began to fear the left-hander. Their ploy for Yuvraj was simple – bowl short balls and try to bounce him out. But that plan fizzled for England as Yuvraj brought out the pull shot to immediate effect against the short balls. Irrespective of who was bowling, Yuvraj looked comfortable at the crease, scoring runs all around the wicket, and runs were flowing from his willow.

Yuvraj completed his half century in 56 balls, but Dhoni was still not trying to take the aggressors role as the left-hander had already hit eight fours. After that small landmark, there was no stopping Yuvraj in fine form as he milked the English bowlers all around the wicket, and the commentators and fans were in awe of his batting. The vintage Yuvraj was back.

Dhoni also got into the groove after he hit his first six of Ali in the 28th over. Dhoni completed his half-century in the 30th over, and a few minutes later Yuvraj completed his magnificent hundred. The left-hander was emotional, as he beat his chest with the bat handle. It meant huge for him, and Yuvraj was not done yet as he opened his shoulders more, trying to push India to a mammoth total.

Yuvraj was racing to his 150 runs with some lusty blows. The English bowlers were helpless. They bowled it short, Yuvraj pulled it, bowl it full, he drove them through the covers.

Dhoni, who played second fiddle to Yuvraj for most part of the innings, felt it was time for him to open up, hitting some clean fours and sixes off the spinners and seamers too. And when the Jharkhand man decides to open his shoulders, there is no ground in world cricket, which is big enough to handle those massive sixes.

Dhoni also reached the three figure mark, but Yuvraj fell, immediately after, for 150 runs. The crowd and the Indian players in the dressing room gave him a standing ovation. He deserved all the applause after that incredible feat. The 256-run partnership ended with Yuvraj's wicket and the score read 281/4.

Dhoni and his sixes help India cross 350 runs with ease

Dhoni was not yet done, and the former captain knowing that he has to take major responsibility to take India past 350 runs, after Yuvraj's wicket, did so with a few sixes after his century. Dhoni did not look too comfortable at the fag end of his innings with some wrist injury or cramps, but he made sure that the sixes did not stop from his bat. While trying to hit another six, he lost his wicket as Dhoni was caught in the deep to end a sublime innings of 134 runs from 122 balls.

What next?

Kohli will be pleased with the way Dhoni and Yuvraj brought back India in the game with their incredible batting. Yuvraj has justified his selection, and the pair will once again try to play similar cricket in the third ODI in Kolkata. More importantly, Dhoni and Yuvraj will hold the key for India in the next 50-overs competition in England – ICC Champions Trophy. Can the duo power India to yet another ICC title?