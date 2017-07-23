Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his controversial tweets, has raised many eyebrows yet again. This time it is about India vs England cricket final match for the Women's World Cup 2017 trophy.

In sync with many other celebrities, Rishi took to Twitter and tweeted wishing victory for the Indian female cricket team. However, his tweet did not go down well with many, and he eventually got trolled.

The actor shared a picture of former captain Sourav Ganguly going shirtless to celebrate the historical victory of Team India against England in the 2002 Natwest series. Rishi captioned the photo as, "Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO [sic]"

While Rishi apparently was trying to show his excitement and support for the Indian Women's team, the tweet obviously gave a rather inappropriate message. Soon, series of tweets started flowing, slamming and ridiculing the 64-year-old actor.

Many even started commenting that Rishi got drunk too early, and thus tweeted something like that. Seeing the trolling comments, Rishi made another tweet clarifying his previous tweet.

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

"WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! [sic]", he tweeted. However, the damage was already done as very few were ready to believe it. Check some of the comments that Rishi's tweet received:

Sir they are not cheap Bollywood people to do such vulgar things. Show some respect. — π@Z®❗Y∆ (@Nazriyatweets) July 23, 2017

Sunday hai iska matlab ye nahi Puri bottle pi ke tweet karo — Arif shakil (@rfshakil92) July 23, 2017

Aaj peg jaldi laga liye — vikas choudhary (@vikas_ch) July 23, 2017

He must be drunk and doesnt remember its Women 's World Cup .Disgusting was not expecting this from him. — Chandra @29Libra ? (@chandragonsalve) July 23, 2017

You said sourav's act, and that time he was captain, please don't mind but sir please think twice before tweeting anything. .... — Bhavesh K Pandey (@bhaveshkpandey) July 23, 2017

Have you checked whether Sourav Ganguly is at the Lord's? Please don't try to cover up your sexism with stupidity. — Priya Yadav (@priyapyadav18) July 23, 2017

While Rishi was slammed by trolls and criticised on Twitter, there is all probability that his tweet may create a bigger controversy soon as women may find them very offending.