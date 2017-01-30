India pulled a victory from the jaws of defeat in the second T20 international against England, but Eoin Morgan was left with a sour taste in his mouth after the match, not just because his team threw away a chance to seal the series, but due to a couple of umpiring decisions that did not go his team's way.

India vs England 2nd T20 highlights

Umpire C Shamsuddin was the man in the spotlight – for all the wrong reasons – with Morgan rounding on the key lbw decision that had Joe Root walking back, Jos Buttler staying off strike and England losing a run in that key final over from Jasprit Bumrah.

In the first innings as well, Virat Kohli was given not out by Shamsuddin, when the India captain was trapped in front. In T20 internationals, DRS is not available.

"There is extreme frustration, absolutely," Morgan said. "It shifted momentum, first ball of the 20th over, losing a batsman who's faced [almost] 40 balls on a wicket that's not that easy to time it is quite a hammer blow.

"It's proved very costly all things considered. A couple of decisions didn't go our way and we still should have won the game and that's a big positive for us. That we didn't, is disappointing."

Root was struggling considerably in the middle and was lucky to still be at the crease, after seeing two mistimed shots fall in no man's land, but that decision to raise the finger for an lbw when there was an inside-edge, first ball of the final over, was a poor one.

Something Morgan said England will make sure is made known to the officials. "We have an opportunity to do that (feedback) before the next game," Morgan added. "There's always feedback given to the match referee on our report."

Irrespective of the bad decisions, though, this is a game that England should have won comfortably, with the away side botching up the chase and allowing Ashish Nehra and Bumrah to come in and steal a win right at the end.

"We should have won the game anyway," Morgan admitted. "The fact that comes out of the game as a highlight is disappointing, it shouldn't be like that.

"It should be a good performance by both teams and a really competitive game. We will draw a line under it and move on to think about what we may come up against in (the third T20 in) Bangalore."