The India vs England ODI and T20 series is just few days away with the first match starting on Sunday in Pune. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) president Giles Clarke was reportedly worried about the series after he received a call from former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Ajay Shirke expressing concerns regarding the board's ability to handle the series. However, CEO Rahul Johri assured Clarke that the series will go as planned without any hitch.

The Supreme Court removed Shirke from his post and also Anurag Thakur as president after the board did not implement the suggested recommendations of the Lodha Committee on January 2. But the old horses of the board seem to be trying to create a state of confusion by deploying such tactics.

Though Shirke might have denied calling Clarke on the matter, Johri did confirm that he received a mail from the ECB president asking about the future of the series. The BCCI CEO did not waste time and replied to him confirming about the series, and further stated that he will personally "monitor the series."

"The BCCI has announced the teams for the warm-up matches, the ODIs and the T20 matches, the ticket sales for which have kicked off with the first game sold out, as of last week," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Johri as writing on the mail.

"The other venues have shown similar uptake in anticipation of an exciting contest between our teams. As you must have followed, the Supreme Court has delivered their verdict early this week, and we are expected to work with the court-appointed administrators, who will be appointed by the 19th of this month and till such time, we are making every effort to ensure that the matches live up to the expectations of all our stakeholders, including ECB.

"We have been in touch with all the hosting centres and they have expressed confidence that the games will be managed successfully, just like always, and as on date, we do not anticipate any form of disruption to the series. Rest assured, I will personally monitor the series as it unfolds and will keep you posted on the progress."

With such affirmation given by Johri, who has been asked by the Supreme Court to look after the day-to-day affairs for some time, the ECB can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

There has been way too much of off-field action ever since the turn of the year in India cricket, and it is time for some on-field activities to lead the show as Virat Kohli's men and England will hope to play quality cricket in the series.