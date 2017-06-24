Mithali Raj's Indian women army get set for their first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as they take on hosts England in Derby on Saturday June 24.

The India women's cricket team have never won the coveted title and this could just turn out to be their year. England, on the other hand, have won it thrice already.

So, after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the attention now shifts to the big event surrounding the best of women's cricketers in the world.

For India, the veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami definitely hold the key but the highly-rated stars in Poonam Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ekta Bisht also give the team the right amount of youth and experience balance.

The 34-year-old Mithali, captain of the India women's cricket team, has already mentioned that this is her last Cricket World Cup, so expect her to give everything possible to bow out on a high.

"Usually people say it's your last World Cup, so you should end on a high. I don't believe in that," said Mithali on the eve of the match.

"It's an opportunity for me to be myself, express myself, and enjoy the kind of experience the World Cup carries. I probably won't be a part of it in the next edition. I will try to enjoy it as much as I can and carry a lot of memories – good or bad, it doesn't matter to me," she added.

England Women skipper Heather Knight, meanwhile, has mentioned that pressure of performing in the tournament is definitely a major part and parcel, but the key lies using the pressure to their advantage.

India Women vs England Women: Schedule

Date : June 24

: June 24 Time: 9:30 am GMT (3 pm IST)

9:30 am GMT (3 pm IST) Venue: County Ground, Derby

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports Network. Live stream - Hotstar

UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go

Live scores: Twitter