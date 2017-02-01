IANS

It was expected to be a momentous occasion for Virat Kohli at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday during the 3rd T20I between India and England. He opened the batting along with KL Rahul, scored one run, got dismissed via a run out...and got slammed on Twitter by Indian cricket fans.

India vs England live blog

Everyone hoped to see a sensational innings from the Team India hotshot, especially in a hunting ground very familiar to him. Kohli, hailing from Delhi, has almost become a Bengaluru boy following his loooong stint with local IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On Wednesday, however, havoc struck in the very first delivery of the second over of India innings. A miscommunication between him and KL Rahul saw Kohli getting dismissed via run out by Chris Jordan.

The facial expression following the dismissal from Kohli seemed like it was entirely Rahul's fault, who was at the non-striker's end. However, users on twitter mentioned that it was entirely Kohli's fault to hasten things so early in the match and get out needlessly!

Kohli looked for a quick single, but Jordan, who was bowling, already grabbed hold of the ball. By the time the skipper realised he was out of his wicket, Jordan hit the stumps with an underarm throw and GUNG HO! the crowd went into silence.

Twitter reactions

You cannot blame KL Rahul, there was never a run there! FML#INDvENG — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) February 1, 2017