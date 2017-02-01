India and England do battle for the T20 series honours when the two teams play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the decider. After two not-exactly-your-typical-T20 matches, the third T20 promises to be a high-scoring run fest.

India vs England 3rd T20 team news and lineups

After England dominated India with bat and ball in the opening T20, the hosts came back to pull off a thrilling victory in the second match, thanks to some brilliant death bowling.

That win has set this 3rd T20 up perfectly, with the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru always promising a high-scoring encounter.

It might very rarely give out a proper contest between bat and ball, but considering the first two matches have been low scorers, neither team will complain too much over being able to get those bats of their to do the talking.

As it stands, England are better equipped to win the boundary-hitting battle.

Their openers have looked dangerous, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan have got runs and the lower middle order, led by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, is packed with power.

India's batting, though, has left a lot to be desired.

The opening partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul has not quite worked, Suresh Raina hasn't done enough on comeback and Yuvraj Singh seems to struggle in T20s, needing the time to get settled in a format that gives you none.

Manish Pandey has struggled as well to get going, while MS Dhoni is another batsman who needs a little more time in the middle before launching into those sixes and fours.

What India will hope is that this batting lineup clicks in Bengaluru – Kohli and KL Rahul give the home side the fast start they need, irrespective of whether they are batting first or chasing a total, and the rest of the batting order takes care of business from there.

Expecting the bowlers to deliver on what is expected to be a batting-beauty of a track is fraught with danger, so there really is no escaping for the India batsmen in this third T20 match.

If the batting does find its mojo, then we should be in for a cracker of a match, albeit one-sided in terms of a bat vs ball contest.

No doubt, England will want to chase down a total if Eoin Morgan wins the toss again and with Kohli also a big fan of batting second, the flip of the coin could prove to be crucial.

The curator at the Chinnaswamy predicted the par score to be around 170 for this match, which means, whichever team bats first will want to get 15-20 runs more.

