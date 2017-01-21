There has already been plenty of entertainment in this India vs England ODI series, with both sides putting on batting shows to remember in the first two matches.

India vs England 3rd ODI schedule

With the one-dayers set to end with the third and final match in Kolkata on Sunday, here is a look at some of the things to look forward to from the 3rd ODI at the Eden Gardens.

More vintage Yuvraj please:

There were signs in the warm-up match and then the first ODI of Yuvraj being in form, just by the manner in which he was hitting the ball. Those signs proved to be more than true, as Yuvraj notched his highest ODI score with a wonderful 150 in the second ODI in Cuttack. That proved to be a match-winning knock, so how about another one, aye Yuvi.

Another great knock from MSD as well:

The calmness that Dhoni shows in a tough situation defies logic every single time. Most batsmen, after struggling to get off strike and failing to score runs as quickly as he would have wanted, would have played a daft shot and gotten out; but not Dhoni.

Despite a slow start, Dhoni knew that the longer he stayed, the deeper he took the innings, the better his and India's chances of posting a big score would be. With his power, he can catch-up towards the end and so it proved as the ex-captain struck a delightful hundred in Cuttack. India do not want to see Dhoni walking in, from No.5, early in the innings too often, because that means the top order has failed again. But, how nice it would be to see the great man put on another innings to marvel at in front of a capacity crowd at the Eden.

India openers, time for some runs:

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj and Dhoni have done their bits this series, so has Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya. Now the only ones that remain to find a solid score before the ICC Champions Trophy are the openers.

With Shikhar Dhawan, of late, it is more of a surprise when he stays long at the crease than the other way around. That, obviously, needs to change. Dhawan, who is a doubt for the third ODI due to an injury, cannot be picked for the Champions Trophy on reputation alone – it is not like he contributes a great lot elsewhere.

KL Rahul has been disappointing as well and while he might get a longer rope, patience is starting to run out surely. Ajinkya Rahane could come in for this match and if he does, he needs to grab the opportunity by making a big score – not a solid 40 or 50, but a really good hundred.

More suffering for the bowlers?

Who would want to be a bowler in the modern limited-overs game? So far, in the first two ODIs, the scores that have been put up are 350, 356, 381 and 366. While the bowling has not been great in this series, it cannot be good for the game to constantly see these scores being put up, with such ease. There needs to be a balance, even if limited-overs cricket is increasingly a batsman's game.

The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to provide a little pace for the bowlers and there was plenty of grass on the surface, so maybe we could get a more even contest this time out.

Joe Root, when will you convert?

Root is a great player, of that there is no doubt. But to reach the Kohli level in ODI and T20 cricket, he needs to be converting more scores into big ones. Averaging in the 40s is fine, but what really sets you apart is when you start winning games for your team consistently.

Steve Smith did it in the third ODI against Pakistan, Kane Williamson has done it enough times, Kohli can do it in his sleep, Root needs to do it more often. Maybe the third ODI is when Root the centurion steps up.

A whitewash for Kohli the captain:

What a boost it would be, not that he necessarily needed it, for Virat Kohli to begin his stint as the permanent captain of India in all formats with a 3-0 series victory. It's been difficult to judge his captaincy in this slam-bang of a series, but to blank a strong England side would definitely give the superstar the confidence that he can guide this India team to glory in limited-overs cricket as well.