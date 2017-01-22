India and England clash for the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday and the spectators in Kolkata will hope the batsmen put on another attacking show at the Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli will target his first ODI series whitewash after taking over as the permanent captain of India in limited-overs cricket and the way the hosts have been playing, you wouldn't bet against them doing that.

Here is a prediction of how the India vs England 3rd ODI could go.

If India bat first:

That means Eoin Morgan won the toss again and the pressure immediately falls on KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, drafted in for Shikhar Dhawan for this match. Both the right-handers begin steadily, even if there aren't too many boundaries to right home about.

Rahul nearly falls in the fifth over, when Jos Buttler fails to latch onto a fine tickle down the legside, but Rahane flatters to deceive again in ODI cricket, as David Willey picks up the Mumbaikar in the next over. It is a ball that goes away with the angle and Rahane, trying to glide one to third man, gives a catch to Buttler.

Virat Kohli comes in to a raucous applause, and the India captain immediately gets to work. That intent is shown, Rahul latches on quickly as well and the two RCB men put on a partnership of 75. Kohli falls for 40, with Yuvraj then quickly following suit as Ben Stokes picks up two wickets in the same over.

Dhoni and Rahul put on a partnership, before the latter falls for 72. The former India captain and Kedar Jadhav, though, combine to take India to a decent 307 – not bad on a wicket that isn't entirely batting-centric.

The England reply begins splendidly, as Jason Roy and Sam Billings, in for the injured Alex Hales, get off to a fast start. The ball is flying around with tracer bullets being mentioned in the commentary quite often, and the India pace bowlers are put under early pressure.

With the score on 67/0 after nine overs, India finally get the breakthrough in the final over of Powerplay 1. Hardik Pandya is the man to get the wicket, with Roy mistiming a drive to the covers.

Joe Root, though, is not someone to give his wicket away and the No.3 and Billings put on an 85-run partnership, which keeps England on course to overhaul India's score. While Billings falls after his half-century, Root doesn't give his wicket away this time. Eoin Morgan falls cheaply and so does Stokes, but with Root strong at the other end, Jos Buttler comes in and finishes the game off in style.

If England bat first:

Billings and Roy put on a great partnership, combining for 75 runs in ten overs. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja come in and change the course of the innings, with the spinners taking three quick wickets between them. Only Joe Root of the top order remains, but there is Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for England to give the future England captain company.

Root plays the anchor role to perfection and with Stokes and Buttler teeing off, England get to 310.

India's reply isn't great as Rahul falls in the fourth over, with Rahane, tied down a little, also failing to make an impression. Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh combine, though, putting on 120 runs together, before the latter falls. Dhoni comes in and cannot do much this time around, while Jadhav also falls fairly quickly.

The hosts are in trouble at 200/5, needing over 100 runs in the final ten overs, but Kohli brings out those ridiculous finishing skills again, with Pandya showing what he is all about with the bat as well. The two remain unconquered and India get home with five balls to spare.