India will target a whitewash, England some sort of pride-salvaging act as the two teams clash in the third ODI of the series, and the final one, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India vs England 3rd ODI lineups

In a series that has seen both teams get to 350 or more in both games so far, this could turn out to be another high-scoring contest, even if this season's scores at the Eden Gardens suggest the bowlers could finally have a say.

So far, all the bowlers have been able to do is run up, put the ball in hitting range and crane their necks up as the ball soars into the stands.

ODI cricket, after all, is a batsman's game and the batsmen have certainly entertained the capacity crowds that have thronged in at Pune and Cuttack.

Another full crowd is expected at the Eden Gardens on Sunday and they will want the men with the willow to go into slam-bang mode again.

More Kohli fireworks

Virat Kohli, again, will be the man expected to do most of the work for India with the bat, particularly, if the captain wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Chasing has been the mantra for both sides in this series, and that is not expected to change for the final ODI, unless there is something in the pitch that suggests batting first is the better option.

With MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh finding form in the most glorious fashion in the second ODI, there is plenty to look forward to in this match.

England have done really well so far in this ODI series, and, yet, they find themselves 2-0 down. If it wasn't for two ridiculous partnerships – one each in the first and second ODIs – this series would have gone the other way around, and it would have been India coming into this final match, looking to savage some pride.

Those are the fine margins of limited-overs cricket, though, and England cannot deny that, at the end of the day, they have lost to the better side.

India are such a dynamic outfit in limited-overs cricket, that they can produce match-winning efforts from everywhere. And there is so much experience in the side as well that if a batsman gets in, he makes sure he turns it into a big score, something England can learn from.

Scoring big is the key to winning matches in India and the onus is on the England batsmen to make a couple of big centuries and see how the hosts cope with that pressure.

When to Watch Live

India vs England 3rd ODI is set to begin at 1.30pm IST (8am GMT, 3am ET).

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa: TV: SuperSport 7. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.