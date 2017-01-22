With a pitch that had some grass and decent carry, the bowlers got to trouble the batsmen a few times for the first time in this series and also for the first time, we got to see a score that did not get to 350 or more.

India vs England 3rd ODI live score

However, despite playing on a much better surface to bowl on, the India pacers struggled for consistency, particularly in the death overs, with England managing a solid score of 321 for eight.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow struck nice half-centuries, before Ben Stokes, with a little help from Chris Woakes, did what he does best in the final part of the innings to take England well over the 300-mark and put the pressure on India in the run chase.

Ball moving around

Put into bat by Virat Kohli at the Eden Gardens, the England openers – Roy and Sam Billings – struggled a bit initially, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya beating the bat of the two right-handers at will.

Try as the bowlers might, though, the wicket would not come and Roy started to take control. The ball was moving around every time it was pitched on off or outside, so Roy decided to move and try and hit the ball to the vacant areas on the legside and that helped in knocking the Indian bowlers out of their stride.

While Billings continued to struggle at the other end, the fact that Roy kept finding boundaries and runs at will meant the run rate stayed quite high.

Jadeja gets Roy again

The wickets, inevitably, came when the spinners came on, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up Billings (35, 58b, 5x5), who handed a catch to Jasprit Bumrah at short third while going for a reverse-sweep.

Roy (65, 56b, 10x4, 1x6) needed to stay and score a big hundred for England to really go above par in this innings, but the opener, again, failed to make use of his strong start, with Jadeja castling the batsman – the third time he has picked Roy's wicket in this three-match series.

Bairstow and Eoin Morgan tried to maintain the pace of the innings and they did that pretty well by putting on an 84-run run-a-ball partnership.

Stokes and Woakes show

When Morgan (43, 44b, 2x4, 3x6), Jos Buttler (11, 15b, 1x4), Bairstow (56, 64b, 5x4, 1x6), who was given a life on 28 when he was caught at third man off a no-ball from Bumrah, and Moeen Ali (2, 5b) fell –Hardik Pandya helping himself to a few wickets – it was down to Stokes (57 n.o., 39b, 4x4, 2x6) to find top gear, and the left-hander did that in some style, with Woakes (34, 19b, 4x4, 1x6) chipping in with a valuable knock as well.

Scores: England: 321/8 in 50 overs.

Bowling: India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-0-56-0; Hardik Pandya 10-1-49-3; Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-68-1; Yuvraj Singh 3-0-17-0; Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-62-2; R Ashwin 9-0-60-0.

Fall of wickets: England: 98/1, Sam Billings (17. 2 overs); 110/2, Jason Roy (19.4 overs); 194/3, Eoin Morgan (33.4 overs); 212/4, Jos Buttler (38 overs); 237/5, Jonny Bairstow (41.3 overs); 246/6, Moeen Ali (43 overs); 319/7, Chris Woakes (49.4 overs); 321/8, Liam Plunkett (50 overs).

