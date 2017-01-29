India exuded an air of domination against England in the Test series, which the hosts won comfortably. The Men in Blue continued their impressive form, winning the ODI series, albeit losing the third ODI. However, Virat Kohli' men is under pressure for the first time against England after losing the first T20 match of the series on Thursday. India will face a buoyant England at VCA Stadium in Nagpur in the second T20.

Read: Rishabh Pant to play in the second T20?

Looking at the way England defeated India in the first T20 with ease, Indian players, especially the batsmen, need to come up with the goods. The players have to make sure that they convert the starts into good scores, unlike the first T20.

Players like Kohli, Suresh Raina got their eye in, but could not put a good score on board. The problem for India of late has been their opening pair, and with KL Rahul struggling, Rishabh Pant might make his India debut. The youngster has been creating waves of late, and if he gets a chance, Pant will get an opportunity to showcase his hitting skills.

But, then it is the experienced players, who will have to shoulder responsibility. Kohli, Raina, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni will have to score big to put England in trouble. With the pitch in Kanpur said to be flat, one can expect the batsmen from both teams to score huge runs.

India have always been a strong batting side, but when it comes to this English side, there are plenty of players, who can win matches on their own. They have Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Not to forget Joe Root, England's most consistent batsman lately. With such quality batsmen, Indian bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah have to be spot on with their bowling.

England, as in the last few months, have been dependent on the firepower at the top. Roy has been whipping up quite a storm with his aggressive batting. Roy, alongside Billings, will try to put pressure on the India bowlers, and with players like Root, Buttler and Morgan, they have the ammunitions to post a huge total or tide over any target set by India.

With both teams possessing some dangerous batsmen, and the pitch for second T20 in Nagpur being a belter, bowlers have a tough job at hand. But, the England bowlers will be confident after their good performance in the first match, where they took wickets at regular intervals.

They have specialist T20 bowlers like Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan, who will be eager to clean up India's strong batting order. Meanwhile, Indian batsmen will be in the mood for revenge.

Where to Watch Live

India vs England 2nd T20I is scheduled for a 7 pm IST (1:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 2 and 3. Live Streaming: Foxtel.