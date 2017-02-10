There is something about Virat Kohli, who has made batting look ridiculously easy of late, scoring runs for fun. The right-hander is one of the best Test batsmen, if not the best, in the world, and his stunning double ton against Bangladesh just proved his class once again. Twitterati went into a frenzy after his special knock in Hyderabad.

Kohli has been in incredible form this home season, scoring more than 1,100 runs, and the Bangladesh bowlers — both spinners and pacers — were hit to all corners of the ground. Whether it was his trademark cover drives or the elegant straight shots down the ground, he unleashed them all against Bangladesh, and the crowd at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium was treated to a spectacle.

The captain, who had already scored 100 runs on Day 1, played some aggressive shots en route to his ton, and that did not stop on Day 2 either. All the bad balls were dispatched to the boundaries with utter disdain, and even the good balls found the ropes. The Bangladesh bowlers stood helpless as the right-hander used his bat like a hammer to destroy their spirits.

Even when the Bangladesh spinners found some spin on the pitch, Kohli played them well. When spectators thought that he had missed his double ton when he was given out LBW, the DRS came into play and saved his life, leading to his fourth double ton.

The nature of his batting has more or less put Bangladesh's chance of winning the match out of the equation. Kohli scored his double ton in quick time, 246-ball 204, putting India in a strong position. His innings had a stamp of authority, and included 24 fours.

This is the fourth series in a row, where Kohli has scored a double ton. It is insane stuff from the Delhi batsman, who was hailed on Twitter for his majestic double ton in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli is the Salman Khan of Cricket! Consecutively gives Blockbuster after Blockbuster! ???❤❤ Consistency at its Best! #IndvBan — Prajakta ~ (@cool_nikkki) February 10, 2017

Next Indian test series? Oh! I can't wait for Virat to score a double ton. Come new series, come the double tons. @imVkohli #IndvsBan — Aayushi Pagariya (@AayuVk) February 10, 2017

I was too young to witness playing god of cricket, but m content that witnessing @imVkohli breaking records day by day @ICC @BCCI #IndvBan — Lekden Paljor (@LPaljor) February 10, 2017

4th double century by @imVkohli. 204!! That too at a strike rate of 80+ in tests !! Well played captain. — Ritika singhal (@RitikaSinghal18) February 10, 2017

First batsman in Test history to smash 4 double-hundreds in 4 successive series, going past Bradman & Dravid among others. Bow to @imVkohli — Ujjwala Singhania (@ujjsinghania) February 10, 2017