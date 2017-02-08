Virat Kohli ended the Karun Nair-Ajinkya Rahane debate by saying the latter will slot right back into the India playing XI for the Test match against Bangladesh. What Kohli would have had to ponder over is whether to go with a full strength playing XI, with a similar balance to the side that impressed against New Zealand and England or if a change in tactics is in order.

Squads of India and Bangladesh

Kohli has found a lot of success in Test matches by playing the extra bowler and banking on those very bowlers to deliver with the bat when needed.

So far that strategy has worked out quite well, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav all proving to be extremely reliable with the bat, to go with their prowess with the ball.

With a four-match series Australia to come, India would not wanted to change a winning combination, so Kohli and Anil Kumble have decided to stick to the same team balance, which meant a choice between Karun and Rahane.

Rahane has been one of India's better batsmen in Test cricket, but he has shown signs of vulnerability in home conditions. Karun took advantage of Rahane's injury-enforced absence in the final Test against England, when the Karnataka batsman struck a triple century – only the second Indian to achieve that feat.

Kumble, speaking to the media on Tuesday, hinted at Rahane's return, which would then mean Karun would have to bide his time before finding his place in the playing XI again.

"We still haven't thought about the combination but it is nice that Karun took his opportunity and did what he did in Chennai," the head coach Kumble said. "It is fantastic for a young cricketer to come in and score a triple-hundred.

"But we know what Ajinkya has done for this team. Ajinkya's performances have been phenomenal across conditions. It is nice that somebody who came in to replace Ajinkya because of the injury in Mumbai, took three or four innings and was able to score a three-hundred.

"It's nice to have to have that kind of contribution and that kind of ability from the youngsters."

And the skipper Kohli, on Wednesday, confirmed the Mumbaikar's return to the playing XI.

"One game does not overshadow two years of hard work from another player," Kohli said. "That's my point of view. You have to understand what Jinx has done for this team. He is probably the most solid batsman in this form of the game.

"What Karun did was remarkable. As I said, you cannot overlook two years of hard work from Ajinkya. He walks back into the team whenever he is fit."

India are unlikely to make too many other changes. Jayant Yadav has proved his fitness by playing a couple of T20 games and the warm-up match against Bangladesh, so the off-spinner should come right back in.

Kuldeep Yadav is the other option for the third spinner after Amit Mishra was ruled out with a knee injury.

Umesh Yadav is expected to retain his place in the playing XI after impressing against England and Kohli will have to pick either Ishant Sharma or Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the second seam bowler.

Bangladesh will be forced to open with Soumya Sarkar alongside Tamim Iqbal after Imrul Kayes suffered an injury in the practice match against India A.

Middle-order bat Mosaddek Hossain has been called up as Kayes' replacement, but it remains to be seen if he walks right into the playing XI.

Mehedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan will be the two key spinners for Bangladesh, with Taijul Islam being the third option. Taskin Ahmed is expected to lead the pace attack, and Mushfiqur Rahim, the captain, will have to choose from Subashis Roy, Shafiul Islam and Kamrul Islam Rabbi for the second fast bowler's spot.

Expected playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy.