Virat Kohli won the toss in the first ever India vs Bangladesh Test match on Indian soil, and from there the batsmen – M Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara – took control, giving the home side the base they need for a big score after the opening session in Hyderabad.

On a wicket that had a fair smattering of grass on it, Kohli, who went with the extra pacer bowler in the team, had no hesitation to bat first, but the start was not what India would have imagined.

KL Rahul's penchant for playing poor shots came back to haunt him again, with the right-hander falling prey to the excellent Taskin Ahmed. After a couple to start his and India's innings off, Rahul (2, 4b) went for an expansive drive and only managed to get an inside edge with the ball rebounding off his pads and onto the stumps.

That wicket, in the first over of the match, would have given Bangladesh hope of getting into the India middle order early, but Vijay (and Pujara shut those hopes out, albeit after surviving a few chances.

Pujara's innings was a little streaky, not as solid as you would come to expect from the right-hander. There were a couple of outside edges that, luckily for the batsman, fell short or evaded the slip fielders.

The first came when he was at 11, with Kamrul Islam Rabbi inducing a genuine outside edge, only for the ball to fall a couple of feet short of first slip. If there was a catch to be taken, the wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim had to go for it, but he was rooted to his spot.

On 21, Pujara again got an outside edge off the off-spinner Mehedi Hasan, with the ball flying past Shakib Al Hasan. Vijay would also do the same soon after as India lived a little dangerously.

The two right-handers were, for the large part, untroubled, taking their time initially, especially after losing Rahul so early, before increasing the tempo of the innings.

Shots started to flow from their bats once they got to terms with the pace of the pitch, especially with Mushfiqur overbowling Rabbi a little – the fact that they did not pick three seamers might have played a part in that decision – and soon Bangladesh were thinking more about containing rather than staying on the attack, with those in and out fields coming into play with the spinners on.

Both Mehedi and Shakib Al Hasan, who strangely only bowled two overs, both of them maidens, found very little turn, but they did create a problem or two every now and then.

The best chance to break the partnership, however, came with half an hour to go to Lunch. Vijay played a ball to the onside near square leg and what followed was a mighty misunderstanding. There was yes and no, yes and no, with Pujara eventually taking off for the single, while Vijay didn't, which meant both batsmen were, at one point, at the same end.

It should have been a simple run out for Bangladesh, but Mehedi failed to gather the throw from Rabbi cleanly, allowing Vijay to scamper home.

When the players return post lunch, Bangladesh will need their spinners and Taskin to create pressure if they are to stand any chance of breaking this partnership and finding a way through the India batsmen.

Scores:

First innings: India: 86/1 in 27 overs at Lunch.

Batting in the middle: M Vijay (45, 71b, 6x4) and Cheteshwar Pujara (39, 87b, 4x4).

Bowling: Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed 8-1-17-1; Kamrul Islam Rabbi 8-1-39-0; Soumya Sarkar 1-0-4-0; Mehedi Hasan 8-0-26-0; Shakib Al Hasan 2-2-0-0.

Fall of wickets: India: 2/1, KL Rahul (0.4 overs).