With the batsmen doing their jobs, it is now onto the bowlers as India look to continue their dominance over Bangladesh in this Test match in Hyderabad.

India vs Bangladesh Day 2 score

Led by their captain Virat Kohli, India managed to pile on 687 in their first innings, leaving Bangladesh with a huge total to even try to get close to.

The first target for Bangladesh will be to avoid the follow on, with that test beginning at the end of the day's play on day two.

When it looked like Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, the openers, would be able to see off the tricky period, the latter fell to Umesh Yadav, giving India the opening they wanted.

Now, the onus will be on Tamim to take charge with the bat come day three morning. Surviving the first session without losing a wicket will be the target for Bangladesh going into play on day three.

To do that, Tamim is key. The left-hander looked good in his stay in the final session and he needs to carry forward that assured batting to the morning session as well.

There is bound to be some nip in the air for the bowlers early on, and Tamim and Mominul Haque need to make sure they survive that early morning test.

Bangladesh have a talented batting lineup, but batting when you do not have a target to get to and batting when there is 687 looming large are completely different things.

How they cope with the scoreboard pressure will be interesting to see. Kohli will, no doubt, come hard at them, use all his five bowlers to try and see which one of them makes the biggest impact.

While R Ashwin found very little spin in the couple of overs that he bowled at the end of day two, he will be given a greater chance to find his rhythm. Ravindra Jadeja did not even get a bowl on Friday, so expect him to come into the game as well, particularly against the Bangladesh right-handers.

What the India spinner will want and hope is that the ball starts to take turn from day three, because if it does, Bangladesh's job with the bat will become all the more difficult.

