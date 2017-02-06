India A had the better of Bangladesh on the opening day of the two-day warm-up match, and the home team will now look to impress with the bat come Monday in Hyderabad.

The bowlers were the ones to take most of the plaudits on the first day of the practice match, with Aniket Choudhary taking four wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 224/8.

Considering this is just a two-day game, Bangladesh declared their innings despite having a couple of wickets in hand, in order to give their bowlers a go in the finals session of the day.

However, India A did well in the 21 overs that remained, with only Abhinav Mukund, recalled to the team for this one-off Test match against Bangladesh, the man dismissed. India A closed the day on 91/1.

Bangladesh would have targeted a strong start from the openers Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes, just to get the left-handers going before the match against India, but the two batsmen fell without making their marks.

Choudhury picked up Tamim, while Kayes fell to Chama Milind. Mominul Haque was the third Bangladesh batsmen to fall cheaply – Choudhury the wicket-taker again.

Soumya Sarkar (52, 73b, 9x4, 1x6), who came in at No.3, and Mushfiqur Rahim (58, 106b, 8x4, 1x6) were the batsmen to get past the half-century mark, while Mahmudullah (23, 49b, 4x4), Sabbir Rahman (33, 68b, 5x4, 1x6) and Liton Das (23, 35b, 2x4, 1x6) made decent contributions as well.

While Choudhury was the one to impress the most with the ball, Milind, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kuldeep Yadav, the two spinners, finished with a wicket apiece.

What Bangladesh will want is to dismiss the India A batting lineup as quickly as they can on Monday and then, hopefully, getting some more batting practice in, particularly against the spinners, because how well they play the slower bowlers will define how well they can compete against Virat Kohli's team.

