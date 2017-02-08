India host Bangladesh in a Test match for the first time on Indian shores and while the home side are the overwhelming favourites to win the contest in Hyderabad, you can never count out this talented Bangladesh side, who are capable of causing an upset, as England found out recently.

Virat Kohli will be aware of the dangers posed by Bangladesh and the key aspect for India will be to ward off complacency.

Here are a few things to look forward to from this one-off Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli back batting in his preferred position:

While it was a different format and against another opposition, it wasn't a great sight to see Kohli batting in a position that he normally would not. Being India's best batsman in all formats, Kohli must make sure that he bats in his preferred position, be that at No.3 in ODI and T20 cricket or at No.4 in Test matches.

So, when India play Bangladesh, it will be nice to see Kohli batting in the position he is most comfortable in; a position which gives him the best chance to score bucketloads of runs.

Ashwin and Jadeja, with a bit of Jayant thrown in:

India's spinners are a joy to watch when in full flow. While R Ashwin was the best bowler overall in the five-match Test series against England, Jadeja was the man who won the game for India in Chennai. When these two bowlers combine together, they are nearly unstoppable. Add Jayant Yadav to that combination as well and the Bangladesh batsmen are going to have a tough time piling up the runs, no matter how attuned they might be to playing slow bowlers.

Mehedi Hasan to produce more magic:

The teenager was a revelation in the two-Test series against England, picking up 19 wickets in two matches, while leading Bangladesh to a historic victory over Alastair Cook's side in the second Test. Mehedi Hasan was brought back down to earth a little in the series in New Zealand, where he could manage just four wickets in two matches, but there is no doubting the off-spinner's talent.

India play spin well, but also have the penchant of getting out to the slower bowlers, so Mehedi will have opportunities. Just how much of an impact he can make – if he makes a bigger impression than Ashwin and Jadeja, then Bangladesh will be over the moon – will be a subplot to keep a proper eye on.

Shakib Al Hasan's all-round production:

If Bangladesh are to be competitive in this only Test match against India, they need their superstars to step up. None more so than Shakib, who bears the burden of scoring crucial runs for his side, while also being one of the key bowlers. Shakib has troubled the India batsmen in the past and he will need to do that again if the visitors are to stand a chance of making history.

The opening conundrum:

India need a settled opening pair, forging big partnerships consistently to be a real force in Test cricket, especially away from home. With M Vijay and KL Rahul being given the "you're the first choice" mantle, the onus is on the two right-handers to create an understanding and produce big partnerships, starting with this Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.