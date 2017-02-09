Virat Kohli walked into the middle at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with an intent to dominate the Bangladesh bowlers from ball one. Having watched M Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara grind the bowlers out, after the visitors were given an early wicket, Kohli decided to go the "I am going to bat in one-day mode, without taking any unnecessary risks or playing shots in the air," way.

He certainly did that, setting a wonderful tempo in his unbeaten innings of 111 (141b, 12x4), which helped India to a total of 356/3 at the end of day one.

With the wicket flat and the Bangladesh bowlers not quite knowing what to do, the plan for the India skipper, batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane, will be to try and post a huge hundred and make sure India do not have to bat again.

"Virat is batting in an absolute great manner," India opener Vijay told Star Sports. "Hopefully, he can continue in the first session on day two and move on further."

The innings was set up by a 178-run partnership between Vijay and Pujara, who came together after KL Rahul threw his wicket away in just the fourth ball of the innings.

"Everything went my way," Vijay, who scored 108, added. "Starting off, I felt good about my game and wanted to stick to the basics.

"Myself and Pujara just tried to play, stick to the basics and tried to rotate the strike, and that is what we did.

"I really like batting with Pujara. He has a solid game and we just have a simple game plan. We don't try too many things, we have a good rapport in the middle."

While that partnership was precious for the home team and a great watch at times, Kohli was on another level. The ease with which he got to his hundred was at times hard to believe.

You would look at the scoreboard every few minutes, thinking Kohli would be in his 20s or 30s, only to realise he is a couple of runs short of his half-century. A little while later, when a normal batsman would be around the 60-70 mark, Kohli was already in the 90s, before getting to his 16th Test match hundred with a trademark whip to the onside.

He kept the attack going right until the end as the Bangladesh bowlers got a proper taste of what it is like to play Test match cricket in India, especially when Kohli is in this kind of effortless-flow mood.

