The India women's football team, ranked 154 by FIFA, are keen on beginning 2017 on a high note. The first step remains clinching the coveted South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship, which they could, if they put up an impressive display against Bangladesh in the final on Wednesday, January 4.

The match takes place at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri.

India have been very good so far in the SAFF Women's Championship 2016. They started their campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Afghanistan and then were held goalless by Bangladesh. In the semi-finals, the hosts, coached by Sajid Dar, beat Nepal 3-1.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, also have the same win record, but they have scored more than India. While they outclassed Afghanistan 6-0 in their maiden game of the competition, they again got a 6-0 margin win over Maldives in the knockout stages. Hotshot 23-year-old striker Sabina Khatun is a force to reckon with for the visitors as she scored a total of eight goals over the two games.

"The last time we played Bangladesh the match ended in a goalless draw. We learnt quite few lessons from that and have tried to rectify them. We can't afford a repeat," said Sajid Dar in the pre-match presser.

"In the league stage, they were more defensive. Tomorrow [Wednesday] is a final match, they may or may not change their strategy. We are ready for everything," he added.

Trivia: The India women's football team have won all the previous three editions of the SAFF Championship.

Teams

INDIA: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Vijaya Kumar Vinitha, Aditi Chauhan; Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Gurumayum Radharani Devi, Thokchom Umapati Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber; K Sumitra, Yumlembam Premi Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Sasmita Malik; Dangmei Grace, Ngangom Bala Devi, Irom Prameshwori Devi, Yumnam Kamala Devi, Sanju, Salam Rinaroy Devi.

BANGLADESH: Mahmuda Akter, Rowshan Ara, Munmun Akter; Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar, Nargis Khatun, Masura Parvin, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Anai Mogini; Sanjida Akhter, Misrat Jahan Moushumi, Marzia Akter, Maria Manda, Israt Jahan Ratna; Sabina Khatun, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Anuching Mogini, Sirat Jahan Shopna, Maynu Marma, Sabina Akter.

Schedule

Date: January 4

Time: 6 pm IST

Live score

AIFF twitter.