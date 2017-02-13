It is far from a procession of wickets, but India moved a little closer to victory in this one-off Test match in Hyderabad after Bangladesh lost their two best batsmen on day five morning.

India vs Bangladesh Day 5 live score

Bangladesh's strong first innings was built on the back of an 82 from Shakib Al Hasan, a real counter-attacking innings, and century from the captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who showed great defence throughout that brilliant knock.

However, it was the penchant to not completely trust his defence that led to his dismissal, just when Bangladesh were building a partnership after receiving an early blow when Shakib fell.

There was nothing much that Shakib (22, 50b, 4x4) could do about his wicket, with a ball from Ravindra Jadeja taking off from the rough, hitting his gloves, and then his body before falling into the safe hands of Cheteshwar Pujara at short leg.

Bangladesh recovered well from that dismissal, with Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah putting on a decent partnership, while looking fairly comfortable against Jadeja, whose line from over the wicket was not quite as potent to the right-handers.

For the first hour, Virat Kohli went with an attack of Jadeja at one end and a pace bowler – there was enough reverse-swing for Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma to give them encouragement – at the other, which meant R Ashwin had to stay patient for his opportunity.

However, when he did get one, he struck immediately, even if Mushfiqur's shot selection was to blame. Having just driven one nicely for a boundary, Mushfiqur (23, 44b, 2x4, 1x6), clearly deciding to take the attack to Ashwin in a bid to throw India's best bowler off his rhythm, danced down the track to loft one over the infield.

He completely miscued his shot, though, and Jadeja took a simple catch at mid-off, leaving Bangladesh exposed. It nearly got worse when Mahmudullah, inexplicably, tried the same thing next ball, with the ball, thankfully for Bangladesh and the batsman, falling short of KL Rahul at deepish midwicket.

Sabbir Rahman came in and stuck with Mahmudullah to see Bangladesh to Lunch with five wickets still intact.

While India will hope to finish off the match quickly, Bangladesh still have a chance of saving this Test match, purely because the wicket still has no demons in it. There is a bit of rough for the left-handers, but for the right-handed batsmen, it is still pretty flat and as long as they stay patient, trust their defence and don't play stupid shots, they have a good chance of picking up a draw.

Score:

First innings:

India: 687/6 declared in 166 overs.

Bangladesh: 388 all out in 127.5 overs.

Second innings:

India: 159/4 declared in 29 overs.

Bangladesh: 202/5 in 67 overs at Lunch on day five.

Overnight score: 103/3 in 35 overs.

Target: 459.

Batting in the middle: Mahmudullah (58, 126b, 7x4) and Sabbir Rahman (18, 44b, 2x4, 1x6).

Bowling: Second innings: India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5-2-14-0; R Ashwin 23-6-63-3; Ishant Sharma 6-1-28-0; Umesh Yadav 11-2-32-0; Ravindra Jadeja 22-8-58-2.

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Bangladesh: 11/1, Tamim Iqbal (5.2 overs); 71/2, Soumya Sarkar (22 overs); 75/3, Mominul Haque (24.1 overs); 106/4, Shakib Al Hasan (37.3 overs); 162/5, Mushfiqur Rahim (52.4 overs).