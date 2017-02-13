Seven is the magic number for India going into day five of the Test match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad as the home team look to pick up the wickets necessary to keep their winning run in Test match cricket going.

India vs Bangladesh Day 4 score

After a testing day three, when Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim showed tremendous skill and resolve with the bat on an albeit flat pitch, India came back much better on the fourth day, dismissing Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings, 299 runs short of the hosts' score.

While India, expectedly, did not, enforce the follow-on – the bowlers needed a rest after landing 127.5 overs – the home team's batsmen put up quick runs to push that target to 459, which was never really going to be in play.

Bangladesh finished day four on 103/3 in 35 overs, which means they need another 356 runs for victory on the final day.

While that is unlikely to happen, what really matters on day five is India's hunt for seven more wickets and Bangladesh's batsmen showing resistance, much like they did in their first innings.

The pitch is different from when they last batted, though, with the wicket opening up a little bit more, which means there will be turn for the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

"I think the ball has started turning now," Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a one-day like half-century in India's second innings, said. "The wicket is slightly on the slower side but it has opened up and there should be more assistance for the spinners.

"We had expected the ball to turn from day three and it started turning little more from fourth compared to third day. Lot of credit goes to the bowlers. It wasn't an easy wicket where you can run through the sides. You needed a lot of patience.

"They had to work hard to get them out."

You feel it will be hard work again for the bowlers, with the key wickets being Shakib and Mushfiqur. Shakib is batting at the moment, along with Mahmudullah, and Bangladesh will need the two in the middle and their captain Mushfiqur to bat the majority of the final day if they are to save this Test match.

When to Watch Live

Day 5 of the India vs Bangladesh Test is set to begin at 9.30am IST (4am GMT, 10am Bangladesh time).

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Star Sports HD1, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Bangladesh: TV: Channel9.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 4. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 5. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

Canada and USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.