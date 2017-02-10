India picked up from where they left off in the final session of day one, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane turning on the boundary-style in the first hour of day two, before Bangladesh pulled things back a touch. With Kohli still at the crease and looking primed to score a double century, the signs are ominous for the visitors, more so, with the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad showing signs of some life.

Taskin Ahmed did not have a great time of it in the morning. Bowling with a ball that was just nine overs old, you would have expected him to at least hit the right lines and lengths, but instead, he was just too short, on both sides of the wicket, and as a result, his five overs went for 38 runs.

The first hour produced 70 runs in 14 overs, with Kohli taking off in the first 45 minutes or so, before Rahane helped himself to a few boundaries as well.

During that attack, there was one chance give, well half-chance really, when Rahane's cut shot was almost pouched by Sabbir Rahman at deep point, diving forward. Had he taken it, it would have been some catch, with the fielder doing well just to get to the ball in time to even turn it into an opportunity.

The run flow did reduce a little as Shakib Al Hasan, given a long bowl this time after hardly featuring on the opening day, Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan came in. The field was spread and the line of attack was a lot more defensive, with the Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim just trying to curtail the run rate.

However, the problem with such a defensive field is that, while it reduces the boundaries, it also allows Kohli and Rahane to play risk-free cricket and yet pick up three to four runs an over, with all the singles on offer.

That little bit of pressure that was created by stopping the boundaries, did bring up the wicket, though, with Rahane falling with about 25 minutes to go to Lunch. Rahane (82, 133b, 11x4) went for a big drive off a tossed up delivery from Taijul, but he only found the outer edge of the bat, with Mehedi taking a brilliant catch, diving full-length to his left.

Rahane would have been kicking himself at getting out, because there was a big hundred on offer there, but there were some good signs for the Indian bowlers, with the Bangladesh slow bowlers getting some decent turn from certain areas on the pitch.

Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha, who came in ahead of R Ashwin, were tasked with taking India into Lunch without any more damage, and they did that, just about, with Kohli having an lbw decision overturned on review, while Saha was lucky not to be stumped as Mushfiqur missed an easy chance.

With Mehedi getting more than enough turn off the pitch, scoring runs as easily as they did in the first hour and a half won't be as easy, so India need to bat with a bit more patience and application in the second session.

Scores:

First innings: India: 477/4 in 121 overs.

Overnight score: 356/3 in 90 overs.

Batting in the middle: Virat Kohli (191, 230b, 23x4) and Wriddhiman Saha (4, 24b, 1x4).

Bowling: Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed 21-2-96-1; Kamrul Islam Rabbi 19-1-100-0; Soumya Sarkar 1-0-4-0; Mehedi Hasan 29-0-116-1; Shakib Al Hasan 19-4-67-0; Taijul Islam 29-5-79-2; Sabbir Rahman 3-0-10-0.

Fall of wickets: India: 2/1, KL Rahul (0.4 overs); 180/2, Cheteshwar Pujara (50.5 overs); 234/3, M Vijay (63.4 overs); 456/4, Ajinkya Rahane (113.3 overs).