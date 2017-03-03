David Warner is currently in Bengaluru, preparing for the second Test, set to start from Saturday. The Australian, who will be hyper-busy in the next five days, decided to go for a stroll in the streets of Bengaluru along with his wife Candice and daughter Ivy, and some walkers-by spotted the opener, and decided to take some selfies with Warner.

Read: Seocnd Test complete schedule

In the video, Warner is seen walking, with his daughter on tow, as people started to gather around the Aussie to take selfies. His daughter Ivy looked lost, and seemed disappointed (in a cute manner) with the ongoing proceedings at times.

The Australian opener wanted to get to his cute daughter, but it was difficult with people desperate to get the best selfie, which by now, must have found their ways into their Facebook profile as well. Warner looked calm through the video. However, there were some fans who clicked the selfie with Warner thrice or more, to get the best image.

When @davidwarner31 steps out of the hotel and tries to take Ivy for a walk, next minute. ??? #FANLOVE #bangalore pic.twitter.com/L9LmoWtL1d — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) March 3, 2017

Warner might have anticipated the rush when he left the hotel, but it was Ivy's reaction to all the commotion, that caught our eyeballs. Ivy was visibly disappointed with fans disturbing his father's personal space. Now, there is some father-daughter moment for Warner to cherish.

The opener might have a chuckle after looking at the video. But, there will be no room for chuckles when India and Australia meet in the second Test. Warner and co. will be fully aware that India will come hard at them after their embarrassing loss, which helped Australia take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.