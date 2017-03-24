India skipper Virat Kohli suffered a shoulder injury in the third Test against Australia while fielding, and the Delhi man batted in both the innings. However, there is a growing concern regarding his fitness ahead of the fourth Test in Dharamsala on Saturday. The player will only feature in the series-decider if he is 100 percent fit.

Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has already been called in as Kohli's cover for the fourth Test. Though Kohli might not have been scoring big runs in the Test series so far, his presence, along with his energy on the field is what India need in such a crucial match.

I'll only play if I'm 100% fit: Virat Kohli ahead of 4th test against Australia. pic.twitter.com/z5IaiknZ1d — ANI (@ANI_news) March 24, 2017

