India take on Australia in a much-anticipated U-19 World Cup 2018 final at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, February 3.

Both teams have won the tournament thrice and Saturday's winner will create history by becoming the most successful team at the biennial age-group tournament.

India, coached by Rahul Dravid and led by Prithvi Shaw, have been unbeaten and ruthless so far in the tournament. They are heading into the final on the back of a 203-run demolition of Pakistan in the semi-final on Wednesday, January 30.

The Boys in Blue have ridden on the performances of their top-order, which has the likes of top-scorer Shubman Gill, captain Shaw and Manjot Kalra. All eyes will be on Gill as he is enjoying a purple patch. The 18-year-old scored a match-winning ton against Pakistan and will be keen on extending his good run in the final.

Captain Shaw warns Australia

Captain Shaw also fired a warning at Australia ahead of the final, expressing confidence in his fast bowlers, who have been quite impressive in the tournament.

Pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti picked up six wickets between them as India clinched a 100-run win over Australia at Bay Oval in their tournament opener.

"Whenever the team's needed them, they (fast bowlers) have provided the breakthroughs. They're ready whenever I ask them to bowl. They've good intensity as well, their fitness is great as well...It helps us all have a good attitude in the field, we're all really pumped up when our fast bowlers do well," Shaw said.

Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to exact revenge against India in the big final. The Boys in Yellow, led by the impressive Jason Sangha, have recovered well and improved since their defeat to Shaw's side.

Australia successfully defended 127 against England in the quarter-final and came up with a commanding batting display against Afghanistan in the semi-final.

When will the U-19 World Cup 2018 final start and how to watch it live?

The final between India and Australia U-19 teams will start at 1 am GMT, 6:30 am IST and 2 pm local time.

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Star Sports 1; Live streaming: Hotstar Australia: TV: Fox Sports 506; Live streaming: Foxtel Go Pakistan: TV: PTV Sports UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket; Live streaming: Sky Go New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1, 2 US: TV: Willow TV

Squads

Australia: Jason Sangha (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Patrick Rowe, Will Sutherland, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Harvik Desai, Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Manjot Kalra, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.