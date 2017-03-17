India are in all sorts of problems in the third Test match in Ranchi, with Australia having crossed the 400-run mark at lunch on Day 2. Most importantly, India are worried about the shoulder injury sustained by Virat Kohli, who did not come to field in the first session on Friday as well. As a result, there is a lack of aggression in the body language of the Indian players, who do not look too positive either.

This is primarily due to Kohli, their talismanic leader, not being on the field. And fans on Twitter are desperate to see Kohli back as he can inject life in the match.

The India captain injured his shoulder, landing hard on the ground, after diving on the boundary line while attempting to save a four on Thursday. After this, the player did not appear on the field on Day 1. Reports emerged late on Thursday night that Kohli had undergone scans and is fit to play in the remainder of the Test match.

Hence, all eyes were on Kohli in the warm-up session, and the captain did involve himself in some light exercise. He was in some serious talks with coach Anil Kumble for most of the warm-up session, but he did not walk along with the team in the middle on Day 2. It meant that India would be led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Rahane and Kohli are two different characters, with the latter known for wearing his heart on the sleeve, and showing his aggression on the field. It is such positive character of Kohli, which seems to rub off on other players on the field. But with no Kohli on the field, the India players lacked aggression and their heads were dropping as well with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell dominating with the bat.

Twitter wants Kohli back.

This team doesn't look No. 1 without @imVkohli No energy, no direction, going thru the motions. Too much dependency on one man #IndvAus — Sujay Waghmare (@IndiePaanda) March 17, 2017

Ranchi's audience missing @imVkohli, the emptiness can clearly be seen on their faces #IndvAus — Gaurav Mishra (@Bradman_Gaurav) March 17, 2017

Indian team and all spectators r getting bored without @imVkohli on the field. It's sad hope get well soon #HERO — Biswajit (@biswajit_biswal) March 17, 2017

@imVkohli you have to come on the field now.Your presence will definately make a DIFFERENCE MAN.. Come on. Virat...Virat... #kentcricketlive — Prachetas Kottawar (@Prachu_kottawar) March 17, 2017

I m the die hard fan of virat kohli Come on virat ausie ki taisi kr do Or ground me jaldi aao I hope you recover very soon from injury — WIN IPHONE 7 PLUS!!! (@giveawaytapux) March 17, 2017