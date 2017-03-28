After a disappointing start to their four-match Test series against Australia, which saw the hosts lose the first Test by 333 runs, India came back strong to win the second and fourth Test match to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Apart from Steve O'Keefe receiving the man of the match award in the first Test match after he picked up 12 wickets, the other three matches saw Indians win the man of the match award. KL Rahul picked up the award in the second Test match after he scored 91 in the first innings and 50 in the second as India went on to win that match by 75 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the only batsman to score a double-century in this series, received the award in the third Test match after he hit an outstanding knock of 202. Umesh Yadav picked up the man of the match award in the fourth and final Test match after picked up five wickets to take his tally to 17 in the series.

The likes of Smith, Pujara, Rahul, Jadeja, O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon scored a lot of runs and picked up a lot of wickets during the four Test matches and here is a list of the top three run scorers and wicket takers from each team.

Top run scorers – India

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara scored a total of 405 runs from the four matches he played and is second on the list for the most number of runs in this series. He is also one of only two batsmen to reach 400 runs in this Test series. He continued the form he showed during one of India's Test matches against Bangladesh where he scored 83 and 54.

K. L. Rahul

Rahul was one of India's most consistent performers during their Test match series against Australia. The 24-year-old scored a total of 393 runs, the third highest in this series, and scored a total of six half-centuries this series. He was also selected for the ODI series against England but failed to deliver except for when he hit 71 and was also disappointing in the Test match against Bangladesh.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane might not have done so well with the bat for most of this series but he did put in a solid effort in the final Test match scoring 46 and 38, which helped India clinch the series. He scored a total of 198 runs, the fifth highest in this series, with his best performance coming in the Bengaluru match where he scored a half century.

Top run scorers – Australia

Steve Smith

Steve Smith was undoubtedly the best batsman in this Test series as he topped the charts for the most number of runs scoring 499. He scored three centuries this series, which is the highest by any batsman. And despite scoring 111 in the final Test match at Dharamsala, he could not help his team avoid defeat.

Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw started this Test series in impressive form having scored 184 against Pakistan at the start of the year. He scored a total of 232, the fourth highest in this series, which included two half-centuries. The 21-year-old started this series in excellent form but as the series progressed his form dipped and in the last Test he only managed 1 and 8 in the two innings.

Peter Handscomb

Like Rahane, Peter Handscomb too scored a total of 198 this test series but the 25-year-old Aussie did not deliver for Australia at all with his best score in this series coming in the third test match where he scored 72. Apart from that, he never scored above 25 in any of the other innings.

Top wicket-takers - India

Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder was awarded the man of the series award for his amazing display with the ball, which saw him take a total of 25 wickets this series. Jadeja has been really impressive for India in their last few series including the ODI and Test series against England where he picked up a total of 20 wickets and another six in the Test match against Bangladesh.

Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin has been in exceptional form for India with the ball in the last few matches just like Jadeja. He picked up a total of 21 wickets this series and is second on the list for most number of wickets taken this series behind Jadeja. The spinner continued the impressive form that he showed against England last year and against Bangladesh where he picked up six wickets.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav, as mentioned above, was awarded the man of the match award for his exploits with the ball in the final Test match. The fast bowler took his tally to 17 in the India-Australia test series and is the only fast bowler to take his wicket tally to double figures this series with Josh Hazlewood the next with nine wickets.

Top wicket-takers – Australia

Steve O'Keefe

Steve O'Keefe was outstanding for Australia in the first Test match in Pune where he picked up a total of 12 wickets but since that match, the Aussie's form has dropped. He only managed to pick up three wickets in Bengaluru and Ranchi and just one in Dharamsala. He finished third on the list of top wicket-takers this series with a total of 19 wickets.

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon also picked up a total of 19 wickets for Australia this series but he was a lot more consistent than O'Keefe. He picked up four wickets in the first match, eight in the second match, which was also his best bowling innings, and just one in the third. He made up for that in the final Test match where he picked up five wickets but that would not stop India from winning the series.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood just managed to pick up nine wickets this series with his best innings coming in the second Test's second innings where he picked up six wickets. Apart from the Test match in Bengaluru, he only managed to pick up a wicket each in the other matches.