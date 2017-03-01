After the decision to make a turning pitch for the first Test against Australia spectacularly backfired, there is some salt going to be rubbed into the wounds of the BCCI, with the wicket in Pune getting a "poor" rating from the match referee.

The first Test ended inside three days as Australia, who won the most crucial of things on such pitched – the toss – completed a 333-run victory.

That gave the Aussies a 1-0 lead in the four-match series and while now India will be wary of preparing such turning pitches, that spin from the first session onwards, they will also be put off by the fact that the ICC have taken note, yet again.

After Nagpur was given a "poor" rating, following a match in which India beat South Africa in 2015, Pune has fallen victim, with the match referee Chris Broad not exactly taking a liking to the nature of the wicket.