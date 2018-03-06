India take on Australia in a battle of former champions at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 in Ipoh, Malaysia on Tuesday, March 6.

The fourth-placed side have been winless so far in the tournament and are heading into their third match, facing a must-win situation. India needs to finish inside the top two spots at the end of the single-legged round-robin group stage to reach the final of the six-team tournament.

India was beaten 3-2 by reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their tournament opener on Saturday, March 3. They were held to a 1-1 draw on the following day against defending champions England.

The five-time champions were let down by their lack of discipline against Argentina as they conceded seven penalty corners. Defender Amit Rhodas came up with a spirited performance, converting two penalty corners but it was not enough for India, who had made 46 fouls, to open their account.

India failing to convert scoring chances

Sardar's men came up with another disappointing show against England on Sunday as they missed an opportunity to take three full points from the encounter after conceding a late goal. India had dominated the match right from the first quarter with Shilanand Lakra opening the scoring for the team as early as in the 14th minute.

However, India missed numerous scoring chances. The Asian giants secured nine penalty corners but failed to convert even one.

Lack of experience has certainly cost India who have reached Malaysia in search of their sixth title with a second-string side. Coach Sjoerd Marijne would want skipper Sardar Singh to step and lead from the front.

India cannot afford to miss chances if they are to stand a chance against Australia, who have been ruthless in the tournament.

The world no. 1 side sent out a clear message to the rest of the team by decimating England 4-1 as early as on the opening day. The Kookaburras then went on to upstage hosts Malaysia 3-1 on Sunday. The full-strength side will be hoping to seal their spot in the final with another dominant performance later today.

When Does The Match Start And How To Watch It Live

India's third group-stage match against Australia will start at 4pm local time, 3:30pm IST, 6pm local time and 10am GMT.

Live Streaming And TV Coverage

India: TV: Star Sports 1; Live streaming: Hotstar

Worldwide: FIH YouTube

Squads

India

Sardar Singh (C), Krishan Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (GK), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Uthappa S, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Talwinder Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilan Xess, Sumit Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Ramandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Australia

Mark Knowles (C), Tyler Lovell (GK), Andrew Charter (GK), Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Corey Weyer, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Edwards, Eddie Ockenden, Jake Whetton, Blake Govers, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniele Beale, Trent Mitton, Dylan Wotherspoon.