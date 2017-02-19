India A continued their first innings batting on day 3. After ending day 2 at 176/4 in 51 overs, the India A side trailed Australia by 293 runs as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant continued to chase the huge total set by Australia.

Shreyas Iyer (202, 210b, 27x4, 7x6) stole the show on day 3 as he hit a double century and remained not out.

Apart from Shreyas Iyer, Krishnappa Gowtham (74, 68b, 10x4, 6x4) also made a decent contribution towards the end. Except the duo, the India A side failed to make an impression with the bat. Captain Hardik Pandya (19, 57b, 2x4) could not get going and Rishabh Pant (21, 40b, 3x4), failed to find his feet at the crease.

The India A side were all out for 403 in 91.5 over. Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Jackson Bird claimed 2 wickets while Mitchell Marsh got one.

Australia scored 110 runs from 36 overs with six wickets remaining in the second innings. David Warner (35, 49b, 4x6) and Peter Handscomb (37, 69b, 5x4) shone for Australia in the second innings. Matt Renshaw (10, 7b, 2x4) once again failed to get going and Steve O'Keefe (19, 71b, 2x4) remained not out as the match ended in a draw.

Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Ashok Dinda and Rishabh Pant picked up a wicket each in the second innings.

Score

Australia: 469/7d & 110/4 (36.0 overs)

India A: 403 all out in 91.5 overs

Match ended in a draw

Bowling: First innings: Australia: Jackson Bird 20-8-60-2, Mitchell Marsh 13-2-45-1, Nathan Lyon 28.5-3-162-4, Steve O'Keefe 24-3-101-3, Glenn Maxwell 6-0-26-0

Bowling: second innings: India: Hardik Pandya 5-1-30-1, Navdeep Saini 7-2-20-1, Ashok Dinda 7-1-18-1, Rishabh Pant 2-0-9-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 9-1-21-0, Krishnappa Gowtham 4-0-9-0, Akhil Herwadkar 2-1-2-0

Fall of wickets: First innings: India: 1-19 Herwadkar (11.3 overs), 2-63 Panchal (18.5 overs), 3-120 Bawne (31.5 overs), 4-172 Pandya (47.6 overs), 5-227 Pant (60.4 overs), 6-234 Ishan Kishan (63.5 overs), 7-372 Gowtham (86.3 overs), 8-372 Nadeem (86.4 overs), 9-381 Dinda (89.5 overs), 10-403 Saini (91.5 overs)

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Australia: 1-27 Renshaw (4.2 overs), 2-32 Maxwell (7.2 overs), 3-59 Warner (14.2 overs), 4-101 Handscomb (32.6 overs)