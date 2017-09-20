India were bailed out by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in the five-match ODI series opener in Chennai against Australia. The top order failed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (September 17).

The hosts were reeling at 11/3 in 5.3 overs and it was left to the experienced Dhoni to extricate the side and also guide Pandya. Thanks to Dhoni-Pandya combination, India posted 281/7 in 50 overs.

Australia's run chase was a non-starter due to rain and later they were handed a revised target of 164 from 21 overs. Indian bowlers came to the party to deliver a 26-run via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Now, the focus has shifted to Kolkata's Eden Gardens where the two sides face off in the second contest. Again, inclement weather is set to play a part with rain predicted for Thursday (September 21).

As Virat Kohli and his men prepare to extend the 1-0 advantage further, the team management will ponder over the opener's slot. They will have to think about Ajinkya Rahane's place in the Playing XI.

In the recent past skipper Kohli had suggested that they will rotate players. If he decides to stick to that plan then Rahane might make way for KL Rahul, the specialist opener in the squad.

With Shikhar Dhawan unavailable for the opening three ODIs due to the ill health of his wife, India will have to choose between Rohit Sharma, Rahane and Rahul. There is no threat to Rohit's place.

In the first ODI, Kohli preferred to pick Rahane to partner Rohit. The Mumbai right-hander could manage only five runs from 15 deliveries and is now under pressure to retain his place for Kolkata ODI.

In his previous outing before the Chennai game, Rahane had got out for same score (five), against Sri Lanka. He had to wait till the fifth and final game to get an opportunity and he could not capitalise on that.

The 29-year-old, who is not a regular in the ODI line-up, averages 33.98 from 80 games. His approach to the 50-over game has often come under attack. No doubt, he has been among India's best in Tests but he has so far not cemented his place in the limited overs format.

With Rahul waiting, the team management will have to take a call on whether to give Rahane another chance or include the Karnataka right-hander.

In Sri Lanka ODIs, Rahul was moved to the middle order, the plan did not work as he failed to make an impact. He would be happy to be re-slotted to the top of the order in Dhawan's absence.

Will India drop Rahane for Rahul?