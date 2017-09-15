It is a blessing in disguise for India as they prepare to host Australia in a five-match One Day International series starting in Chennai on September 17 (Sunday).

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan will miss the first three ODIs as he has to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The absence of the Delhi batsman is indeed a blessing in disguise for the Virat Kohli-led team. It is one selection headache solved for the team management.

With Dhawan not there to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, it will again be back to his familiar role for KL Rahul. However, there is no denying the fact that Dhawan is a top-class batsman at the top of the tree and can destroy bowling attacks.

In Sri Lanka ODIs, Kohli had demoted the Karnataka batsman to middle order and it did not work. The right-hander had scores of 4 (batted at three), 17 (at number four) and 7 (at five) and subsequently lost his place for the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka. He did not get to bat in the series opener.

India achieved a 5-0 whitewash and completed a historic tour clean sweep with 9-0 verdict by winning across formats (Tests 3-0, ODIs 5-0 and lone T20I 1-0).

The 25-year-old Rahul has always been an opening batsman. It is never easy to play in the middle order and it was on view in the island nation when he struggled.

Yesterday (September 14), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through a media release, said Dhawan would miss the three ODIs against Australia. And they decided not to name a replacement.

"Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Mr Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team," BCCI said in a media release.

With the squad picked for the opening three ODIs, it was a wise move by the selectors not to pick an additional batsman. It is now a foregone conclusion that Rahul will open with Rohit.

Before the Sri Lanka series, captain Kohli had said Rahul would play in the middle order.

"KL (Rahul) will definitely be playing in the middle-order. We are not going to be predictable or have a set pattern anymore in terms of what we are going to do in ODI or T20 cricket. Anyone could go anywhere. That's what we are looking to do," Kohli had said.

Now in Dhawan's absence, the skipper will have no other option but to restore Rahul to his favourite batting position.