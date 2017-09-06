The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today (September 6) announced the full schedule of India-Australia limited overs series, which starts on September 17 in Chennai.

India will host Australia in 5 One Day Internationals and 3 Twenty20 Internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur are the cities for 50-over contests while Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad have been picked for T20s.

The fixtures and venues for both series were officially released by BCCI on Wednesday, on its website. The ODIs will be played between September 17 and October 1. The T20Is commence on October 7 and the tour ends October 13 in Hyderabad.

This will be second time this year that Australia will be travelling to India. In February-March they played 4 Tests which the Virat Kohli-led hosts won 2-1 to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia's previous limited overs tour to India was in 2013 when the home team won 3-2 in the seven-match ODI rubber. The lone T20I too was won by the hosts.

India are currently in Sri Lanka where they will end the tour with a T20I tonight. They made a clean sweep of both Test (3-0) and ODI (5-0) rubbers.

Australia are away in Bangladesh, playing two Tests. They will start their India trip with a warm-up game on September 12 (Tuesday) in Chennai.

India Vs Australia limited overs series schedule 2017

One Day Internationals

17 September (Sunday) - 1st ODI – Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium) – 1.30 PM IST

21 September (Thursday) – 2nd ODI – Kolkata (Eden Gardens) – 1.30 PM IST

24 September (Sunday) – 3rd ODI – Indore (Holkar Cricket Stadium) – 1.30 PM IST

28 September (Thursday) – 4th ODI – Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) – 1.30 PM IST

1 October (Sunday) – 5th ODI – Nagpur (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium) - 1.30 PM IST

Twenty20 Internationals

7 October (Saturday) – 1st T20I – Ranchi (JSCA International Stadium Complex) – 7 PM IST

10 October (Tuesday) – 2nd T20I – Guwahati (Barsapara Cricket Stadium) – 7 PM IST

13 October (Friday) – 3rd T20I – Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) – 7 PM IST

All matches Live on Star Sports

Note: Schedule subject to change.