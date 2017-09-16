All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been recalled to the Indian ODI team for the first three matches against Australia as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel.

Jadeja was rested from Sri Lanka ODIs and also for the first three matches of Australia rubber. However, the selection committee opted to bring him back after left-arm spinner Axar sprained his left ankle during training ahead of the first ODI in Chennai tomorrow (September 17).

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ravindra Jadejaas the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media advisory on Saturday (September 16).

"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," it added.

The 28-year-old Jadeja has played 136 ODIs for India. His last appearance in a blue jersey for the national team was against West Indies in July this year.

Axar, 23, has played 34 ODIs for India. He was recently part of the squad which won 5-0 against Sri Lanka.

The Indian team for first three ODIs against Australia

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.