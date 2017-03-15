When you think of the 28th state of India, Jharkhand, MS Dhoni is the first name that immediately springs up to the mind. The former India captain is a huge figure in his hometown of Ranchi, which will be making its Test debut as India and Australia square off in the third Test at the JSCA International Stadium, starting Thursday.

However, Dhoni might not be able to watch the third Test from the stands as the wicketkeeper-batsman is busy leading his state in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jharkhand is currently playing Vidarbha in the quarterfinals at Model Sports Complex in Delhi.

India coach Anil Kumble seems to be missing Dhoni, and the former leggie hopes that he can make it for the Test. Fret not, even if Dhoni fails to make it, crazy cricket fans in Jharkhand are expected to come out in numbers to support the team in the historic Test match. Ranchi is India's 26th Test venue.

"Without MS it might look different. I know he is playing for Jharkhand but I hope he can make it some day. I hope Ranchi people come to support us in what is a historic moment," Kumble said.

Though Dhoni will be eager to be a part of the historic Test in Ranchi and enjoy the atmosphere, it will depend on Jharkhand's performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy. At the point of writing, Jharkhand have their tails up and look to be on their way to a win over Vidarbha.

If Jharkhand reach the semifinals of the competition by defeating Vidarbha, it might be difficult for Ranchi's favourite son to make it for the third Test. With the first semifinal between Baroda and Tamil Nadu set to be played on Thursday, the second SF will be held on Friday, making it difficult for Dhoni to appear in Ranchi.

Jharkhand will have only one day off (Thursday) to prepare for the semifinals. And if one has followed cricket closely, Dhoni is an outright professional, and he might not risk coming to watch Day 1 of the Ranchi Test, and invite fatigue when he plays in the second semis on Friday morning.

Assuming Jharkhand reaches the final (Sunday) too, and also wins the title, Dhoni could pack his bags and make it for the final day of the Test match on Monday. However, the way this Test series has progressed, it would be no surprise if the third Test gets over in four days, meaning Dhoni might not get to experience the maiden Test atmosphere in Ranchi from the stands.