India have a chance to reclaim top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Team Rankings as they get ready to face Australia from September 17 (Sunday) in Chennai.

The Virat Kohli-led side returned home after completing an unprecedented 9-0 tour sweep over Sri Lanka. They won Tests (3-0), ODIs (5-0) and lone T20I (1-0) in the island nation.

Now, the focus shifts to five-match ODI series against Australia, led by Steve Smith.

India gained three points in the ODI Team Ranking Table after blanking Sri Lanka 5-0. They remain in third spot behind Australia and South Africa.

The five-match ODI rubber at home provides an opportunity for India to dethrone South Africa from the top. The Proteas are not scheduled to play any ODIs in the month of September.

If India win the opening two ODIs against Australia, they will become number one again. However, a loss in the third ODI will push them to second position.

In order to reclaim the number one spot India should win the series 4-0 or 4-1, according to the rankings predictor on ICC website.

If India win four matches in a row against Australia, they will gain four points and take them to the top with 121 points. In such a scenario, Australia will slip to fourth.

But Australia can benefit if West Indies manage to defeat England. The two teams will play five ODIs from September 19.

After the ODIs, India and Australia face off in three T20Is. India are the top side in Test Rankings and in T20Is they are placed fifth.

In the ODI Players Rankings, Kohli is the number one batsman followed by Australian opener David Warner (861 points). Kohli has 887 points. Rohit Sharma is the other Indian in the top 10.

Current ODI Team Rankings (as on September 11, 2017)

1. South Africa (119 rating points)

2. Australia (117)

3. India (117)

4. England (113)

5. New Zealand (111)

6. Pakistan (95)

7. Bangladesh (94)

8. Sri Lanka (86)

9. West Indies (78)

10. Afghanistan (54)

11. Zimbabwe (52)

12. Ireland (41)