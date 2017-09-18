Virat Kohli heaped praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the latter smashed a 66-ball 83 and picked up two wickets to help India crush Australia by 26 runs (D/L) in the first of the five-match ODI series in Chennai on Sunday, September 17.

India, who won the toss and opted to bat on a sluggish track, were reeling at 11 for 3 and then at 87 for 5 after Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile sent captain Kohli and Manish Pandey back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and Pandya then led the rescue act as the two put on 118-runs for the seventh wicket.

Pandya, who has proved his exploits as a big-hitter in Twenty20 cricket, paced his innings to perfection, much to the delight of his skipper and Dhoni, who was seen constantly guiding his partner.

The Mumbai Indians all-round cut loose in the 37th over as he hit leg-spinner Adam Zampa for three consecutive sixes to collect 24 runs from it. Pandya did not hold back from then on as he played a crucial role in injecting pace to the Indian innings before getting out in the 41st over.

Pandya then provided Kohli with the big wicket of Australia captain Steve Smith as early as in the fifth over to dent the visitors' chase of revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain-affected match.

'Lucky to have Pandya'

"Hardik's innings was fantastic. He believes in himself, and his innings was the game-changer. He possesses all three skills equally and we are lucky to have him," Kohli heaped praise on Pandya during the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

Notably, Pandya, who was always known for his big-hitting abilities, is growing into a more confident cricketer and it was evident from the way he notched up his maiden Test century in Sri Lanka last month. The ability of his to step up in crucial situations is also helping him repay the faith seniors and selectors have had in him.

On the other hand, Pandya also has become an improved bowler. From breaking into the scene as a seam bowler who hits the deck hard to troubling batsmen with a lot of variety, the 23-year-old is making best use of his opportunities at the highest level.

Kohli relieved after Dhoni-Pandya stand

Kohli said it was pleasing to see the character shown by his team in clinching a hard-fought win. The skipper seemed to be happy that the middle-order and the lower-middle order came good on what was a horrid day for the top-four, including the captain.

"We didn't have the ideal start. This is a pleasing win because we were in a tough situation. MS and Kedar played well early, Hardik's innings was fantastic. And MS finished off the way he does," Kohli said.

He added: "It's a good sign for us that our lower order batting is firing. Today was an example, Sri Lanka was an example, how good they can be."