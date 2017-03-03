It is all about the bounce back for India when they host Australia in the second Test match in Bengaluru from Saturday. Having gone 1-0 down after a shock defeat in Pune, India's ability to fight back from adversity will be put to the test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What will the India playing XI look like?

Everything that could go right went right for Australia in that opening Test, including winning the crucial toss, while everything that could go wrong, did for India, who could not do well enough with the ball in the first innings, allowing the Aussies to get 50-60 extra runs, before their batting collapsed quicker than a house of cards.

In order to show that the poor batting shows in both the innings in Pune was just an aberration, India need to get back to their run-scoring ways in Bengaluru.

To do that, a better pitch will be helpful and signs are that this is going to be a typical Indian wicket, more like the ones we got to see in the series against England, where the batsmen can make a lot of runs in the first two-three days, before the spinners come into play.

When to Watch Live

India vs Australia -- second Test -- is set to begin at 9.30am IST (4am GMT, 3pm AEDT) on Satruday.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports 1, 3, HD1, HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 3. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Seven. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.

India did really well in those conditions, putting up big runs in the first innings, irrespective of whether they won the toss or not, before their bowlers, with a big first innings total to work with as well, took advantage of the wearing conditions on days four and five.

As good as Australia's spinners were in Pune, India's are better, of that there is no doubt.

With a better batting wicket coming into play, hopefully, India will be able to show they are the better bowling and batting side in these conditions and with it level the series.