India are on a high with nine One Day International victories in a row. The latest success came yesterday (September 24) against Australia in Indore.

The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Australia by five wickets to clinch the five-match rubber with an unbeatable 3-0 lead. Hardik Pandya was the star with his all-round performance. He won the Man-of-the-match award for his one wicket and 72-ball 78.

The victory at Holkar Stadium also re-installed India at the top of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team Rankings. India are also the top side in the world in Test cricket.

Present and former cricketers including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's achievement over Steve Smith-led outfit.

Heaping praise on Team India, Tendulkar said it was a "great achievement" to string together nine successive wins.

Now, Tendulkar wants the "Men in Blue" to go all the way to a clean sweep of 5-0 and complete a "bluewash".

"A win made to look rather easy by the #MenInBlue! Great achievement to remain unbeaten in 9 games! Let's make it 11 & #bluewash the series," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter page last night after India's win.

If India manage to whitewash Australia 5-0, then it will be a historic feat. It has never been done by India against Australia in a bilateral series.

India are unbeaten in nine games at a stretch, equalling their own record which was between November 2008 and February 2009 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

Recently, India completed a tour whitewash over Sri Lanka with 9-0 verdict. They won Tests (3-0), ODIs (5-0) and the lone Twenty20 International (1-0).

India and Australia face off in the fourth ODI at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (September 28). The final game is on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur. After the ODIs, the teams contest in three T20Is from October 7 (Saturday).

Can Kohli and his men fulfill Tendulkar's wish? Let's wait and watch.