India finally found a way to get Steve Smith out early – get lucky – and after the pacers did the damage with the new ball, the spinners continued the momentum, leaving Australia fie down at Tea on day three of the fourth Test match in Dharamsala.

After taking a first innings lead of 32, India had to come hard at the Australia batsmen, considering they would be the ones to bat in the final innings of this Test match, be that on day four or day five.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav did just that, with the pace bowlers picking up the wickets of David Warner, Matt Renshaw and Smith.

Warner (6, 5b, 1x4), again, looked nervous in the middle and, again, was dropped at third slip by Karun Nair, just like in the first innings, but this time, India did not have to pay too much for that miss, with Umesh Yadav getting the outside edge of the left-hander with a brilliant delivery.

Smith came in a flicked his first ball for a boundary and the signs pointed to another hundred from the Australia captain, who already has three of those in this series. That feeling only grew when Smith creamed Bhuvneshwar for consecutive boundaries off the first two balls of the eighth over, but the pace bowler would have the last laugh.

With the adrenaline pumping from the first two boundaries, Smith tried to pull a short ball outside off-stump from Bhuvneshwar, and all he could manage was get a bottom edge, which uprooted the off-stump.

India were cock-a-hoop with that dismissal, and the celebrations continued when Matt Renshaw edged one through to Wriddhiman Saha off Umesh Yadav, who had set the batsman up perfectly with a corker of a short ball.

Australia needed a partnership desperately, and with Shaun Marsh not coming out to bat due to a back injury, they got it through Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell, who took the play-my-natural-game approach.

Maxwell impressed in Ranchi by curbing his attacking instincts, but in his stay so far, the right-hander has taken the attack to the bowlers, particularly Kuldeep Yadav, who dismissed him in the first innings.

Handscomb was his usual solid self and with Maxwell playing the aggressor, he was more than happy to stay strong at the other end, while bringing out a couple of fantastic drives every now and then.

It looked certain that the two would see Australia through to Tea, but with four minutes remaining for the break, Ashwin, bowling much quicker and looking to extract the bounce that Nathan Lyon was getting, got one to take off, hit Handscomb's outside edge and fly towards Ajinkya Rahane at first slip, with the India skipper taking a quite fantastic catch, reacting quicker than a cat and hanging on brilliantly.

Next over, and Marsh, bad back and all, was picked up by Ravindra Jadeja, with Cheteshwar Pujara taking a catch at short leg – another delivery that saw the batsman done by the extra bounce.