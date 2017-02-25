India were brought back to reality from their fantasy-like home run by Australia, who played the perfect Test match in Pune.

Smith strikes hundred as Aussies pile on the runs

Coming into this Test series having beaten New Zealand, England and Bangladesh in this long home series, India were expected to thump Australia as well, but it was not to be as the Aussies completely outplayed the home side.

Here are a few things to take away from this game and perhaps needs to change/improve from India's perspective.

Pressure:

The one word that defines a great batsman, a great bowler, a great team. India have dealt with it fairly well, but then most of the times that they have had to do it, it has been mild pressure, under mild conditions.

When the pressure levels were cranked up on a difficult pitch, India floundered and if that is going to be the case most times, there is very little chance of this India side winning Test matches consistently away from home. Coping under pressure is the hallmark of a great team and India have a lot of work to do in that regard.

Australia will put then under pressure in the remaining three Test matches as well, and when they do, India need to show that this Pune game was an aberration.

Something ailing Ashwin:

For two Test matches now, Ashwin hasn't quite been Ashwin. The control is missing; the variations are not quite there, be that in pace or delivery; the flight that made him so dangerous and a delight to watch against England hasn't been as prevalent either – Steve Smith got beaten in the flight once in this Test match, when he got out in the first innings, but otherwise, he kept playing Ashwin quite well, with Peter Handscomb using his feet fairly easily against the off-spinner as well.

Since taking that break when Ashwin admitted he had a slight injury, the comeback has not quite worked. Ashwin needs to find his rhythm and soon if India are to make a fist of this series.

Ravindra Jadeja must have set a record for beating the bat:

The number of times that Jadeja beat the bat was unbelievable. The problem, though, was that very few of them missed the bat by a whisker. Such was the prodigious spin and bounce that, on most occasions, the ball beat the bat by quite a long way, so there never was any danger of getting the edge. The Aussies were quite intelligent with their batting as well, in making sure they did not hang the bat out. They kept playing for the one that did not spin and if it did, no problem, it would just go past the bat.

What is it about India struggling on a turning pitch?

The most dangerous thing for India at home is to prepare a proper turner. Because it brings the opposition spinners into play and India are not that great at batting when the ball is spitting and bouncing.

When it is a mild turner, one that is doing something through wear and tear from day three onwards, it is fine – then the trust in their defence and the right shot selections come out. But when it is a proper turning pitch, like this one in Pune, the batsmen almost seem clueless as to how to play and with every single spinner looking world-class on such wickets, that is something that just will not do.

Reviews, another aspect that was a disaster:

Boy did India waste their reviews in this Test match. In the first innings, they threw away both of them within 40 overs, and then in the second innings, it was gone early again.

While the first one did not prove that costly, the ones in the second innings certainly were, with Steven Smith and Matthew Wade getting a life because there were no reviews left.

Also, the manner in which the two India openers used up the two batting reviews were appalling. Murali Vijay shouldn't have used his, when it was pretty clear that it would be umpire's call on the lbw at best, but for Rahul to use his, when there was only one remaining, was ridiculous. Even with the impact being umpire's call, the ball was hitting the middle of middle stump. Selfishness is a good trait to have for a batsman, but not when it comes to using reviews.

Ajinkya Rahane shouldn't play if the wicket is a turner:

It is perfectly clear that Rahane has a major issue when it comes to playing spinners, particularly when the ball is doing a little or when the bowler is in the zone.

It was painful to watch Rahane struggle in the first innings, particularly to Lyon. The Mumbaikar changed his strategy and took a more aggressive approach in the second innings, but, again, fell short, playing the one shot you shouldn't play on a turning pitch – a full-fledged drive on the up.

As good as Rahane is against the pace bowlers and on a green track, unless he goes back and really tightens up his technique against the spinners, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble should consider dropping him, especially with someone like Karun Nair waiting for his turn.

They won't, and hopefully, for India's sake, Rahane will repay that faith by finding his mojo against spin.