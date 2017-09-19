The second One Day International between India and Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday (September 21) could be marred by heavy rainfall.

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series as they won the opening contest in Chennai on Sunday (September 17). Rain had reduced Australia's run chase to 21 overs and they went down by 26 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method).

Now, rain has followed the teams to Kolkata, from Chennai. Both the sides have arrived in the eastern city but were forced to stay indoors due to bad weather.

Australian opener David Warner took to his Instagram account to post a picture of Eden Gardens ground which was under covers due to rain. There was heavy rainfall on Monday night (September 18) and more showers are predicted for Thursday.

"Doubt we will be out on the ground today," Warner captioned the picture.

There are also doubts about the Eden Gardens pitch as preparations have been hampered by rain. But Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) officials have expressed confidence that they will lay out a good playing surface.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) East Zone selector Ashish Bhowmick admitted that weather was a concern with regard to prepartion of the 22-yard surface.

"The weather will be a factor... If it stays overcast and if there is more rain, the wicket will be on the slower side... The ball in that case would come on to the bat at a slower pace for obvious reasons. But it is a challenge hosting a match here at this time of the year. We all know how tricky the weather is," Bhowmick was quoted as saying by "The Telegraph".

CAB's pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said, ""It should be a good contest between the bat and the ball. The wicket will help both batsmen and bowlers. We are ready and conditions are ideal for one day cricket."