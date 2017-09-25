Shikhar Dhawan will continue to miss the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against Australia following his absence from the squad for the first three matches.

The Indian opener, who requested time off to take care of his ailing wife, has not been named in the 15-member squad, which was announced by the All India Senior Selection Committee shortly after the Men in Blue's five-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI in Indore on Sunday, September 25.

Meanwhile, fit-again Axar Patel replaces Ravindra Jadeja, who was called-up as stand-by for the former, who missed the first three ODI's due to a sprained ankle. The selectors, it seems, are showing faith in the young all-rounder, who picked up six wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Rahane benefits from Dhawan's absence

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been in good form in the ongoing series, must be a relieved man as Dhawan would have been the first-choice opener if the latter had been available.

The Mumbai batsman, who has been struggling to make a place for himself in the ODI line-up, revealed on Saturday, September 24 that he is not thinking too much about his future and that he will do his best whenever he gets an opportunity.

"When Shikhar comes back, we all don't know what's going to happen. For me, important thing is to give my all for the team," Rahane had said.

India squad for 4th and 5th ODIs

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel.

India ready to test bench strength

Meanwhile, India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ODI series. Captain Virat Kohli hinted he would test the bench strength in the upcoming matches, with focus on giving chances to pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who have warmed the benches so far.

"We might try few players now, but mindset remains the same. Journey stops only after the fifth game," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

Lokesh Rahul, who failed to impress in Sri Lanka, might as well get another chances in the middle-order.

The next ODI of the ongoing series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 28.