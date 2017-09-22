Australian vice-captain David Warner has tried to unsettle Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the third ODI in Indore on Sunday (September 24).

22-year-old chinaman bowler Kuldeep was India's star spinner at Kolkata's Eden Gardens last night (September 21) with a hat-trick.

India defeated Australia by 50 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Apart from Kuldeep, captain Virat Kohli (92), Ajinkya Rahane (55) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/9) contributed in a big way for the success.

Before the second ODI in Kolkata, Kuldeep had said he can dismiss Warner "anytime".

"I guess he (Warner) feels a lot of pressure while batting against me and that makes me think I can get him out anytime," Kuldeep had said.

The left-armer had sent back Warner in the first ODI in Chennai but did not get a chance to bowl against the opener in Kolkata as he was out early.

Kuldeep became only the third Indian bowler, after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev, to take a ODI hat-trick. He got the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries.

In an interview to "India Today" TV, Warner responded to Kuldeep's comments on him and said the youngster will be under pressure in the rest of the series.

"To be honest, after two Tests and nine ODIs it is good to have such confidence. When you are young you have confidence I like that," Warner said when asked about Kuldeep.

"Credit to him (that he took a hat-trick). Now expectations are there and he has to take wickets," he added.

He felt when a player speaks to the media, they are under pressure to perform on the field and it applies to Kuldeep too.

"When individuals come out and speak to the media the pressure is all on them," the left-hander said.

On India-Australia rivalry, he opined, "(India and Australia) are two very competitive countries. We want to beat each other. Aggression and passion is on the field. People like seeing this rivalry. We absolutely thrive playing each other."

After the five ODIs, India and Australia will face off in three Twenty20 Internationals from October 7.